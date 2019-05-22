Clovis High sends Coach Patrick out in style with 10th section baseball championship

Clovis baseball championship gives retiring coach a storybook ending The Clovis High baseball team resumed their rained-out Central Section championship game by opening up a 14-3 route against Frontier and giving coach James Patrick a memorable exit to his 34-year career. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Clovis High baseball team resumed their rained-out Central Section championship game by opening up a 14-3 route against Frontier and giving coach James Patrick a memorable exit to his 34-year career.

James Patrick waited and waited.

So did his Clovis High baseball team.

After building a two-run lead through 3 1/2 innings during Saturday’s Central Section Division I championship, Patrick and the Cougars had to wait four days to resume the contest after rain postponed the game.

The suspense translated into controlled aggressiveness for the Cougars.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No. 6 Clovis exploded for seven runs once the game resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning to beat No. 8 Frontier 14-3 and help Patrick secure his 10th section title in his final game entering retirement.

“Any time when you can finish the season, and you and your team can raise your hand as victors after the last pitch, it’s just an unbelievable feeling,” Patrick said.





“I was just so proud of our guys for every at bat and pitch, they were grinding. It was a great feeling, great group of guys to have my last year coaching with.”

What an ending to such a legendary career!! Thank you to the best coach I’ve ever had for all you’ve done not only for me but every player that’s came through your program. Congrats Coach P and the boys!! #WinningTradition https://t.co/IKGtvumaSP — Jake Gatewood (@Jake_Gatewood2) May 23, 2019

The Cougars, who led 4-2 when the game was halted Saturday at Beiden Field, generated seven of nine runs scored in the fourth during Wednesday’s continuation at Clovis’ field.

Justin Tiger’s two-run triple highlighted the Cougars’ scoring barrage.

It was more than enough for Clovis starting pitcher Zach Jimenez.

The lefty threw four innings Saturday, then pitched two more innings Wednesday before Patrick turned to Josiah Penberthy to close things out in the seventh.





“Just ready to get this victory done,” Jimenez said. “Everyone worked so hard. We were just pulling for the win and did everything we could.”

The path to Clovis’ ninth section title started with a 3-2 victory over No. 11 Stockdale. The Cougars followed with a 5-2 victory over No. 3 Clovis North.

The Cougars (20-11) then made an improbable comeback to beat host No. 2 San Luis Obispo 7-5 after trailing 5-3 in the sixth inning.





It was a storybook ending for Patrick, who finishes his coaching career 756-272-3 in two seasons at San Joaquin Memorial (1983-1984) and 32 at Clovis (1988-2019), according to section historian Bob Barnett.





Patrick didn’t get emotional, but at some point he said he will reflect on his coaching career, even this past season when the Cougars had lost three straight in the Tri-River Athletic Conference and were 7-8.

“Mid-year, we were .500 and not playing great,” Patrick said. “Somehow, the kids decided they were going to get better. I really appreciate the time I was able to spend with the guys this year.”

Patrick actually has one more game to coach: The City/County All-Star Baseball game on Friday at Chukchansi Park.

“I learned along the way,” Patrick said of his coaching career. “I probably think I knew everything about coaching when I first started. I didn’t. Just try to learn more every year and become a better coach and do a better job for my players.

“I’m not going to lie,” Patrick added. “I’m going to miss this.”



