Play ball!? Here’s when Clovis and Frontier hope to finish section baseball championship

Rain suspends game as Clovis led Frontier 4-2 in Central Section Division I baseball championship Watch as rain ends Saturday's Central Section DI Baseball Championship between Clovis and Frontier. CIF officials stated the game would continue Tuesday, May 21. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as rain ends Saturday's Central Section DI Baseball Championship between Clovis and Frontier. CIF officials stated the game would continue Tuesday, May 21.

Clovis High and Frontier figure to finish the Central Section Division I baseball championship game – finally.

Play is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Clovis with the host Cougars leading the Titans 4-2 with a runner on third base with one out. Tickets from Saturday’s game will be honored.





The forecast shows cloudy weather with a 10% chance of rain.

Saturday’s game at Beiden Field was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning because of rain that wasn’t going to let up anytime soon.

“I’ve been involved with baseball for close to 40 years,” Clovis coach James Patrick said. “This is the first time as a coach I’ve experienced a suspended game where you have to go back the next day or few days later and finish it up. You’ve got to get ready to play. You can’t think too much what already happened, but you got to look forward to what’s going to happen.”

To add to the intrigue, Patrick is retiring after the game. He’s seeking his 10th section title.

“There is great anticipation,” Patrick said.

Pitch counts for Clovis’ Zach Jimenez and Frontier’s Kris Anglin will pick up toward the limit of 110 in a game, section commissioner Jim Crichlow said.

Jimenez had pitched four innings, while Anglin was still pitching when the game was suspended.

Officials decided to suspend the game Saturday after Matt Sanchez’s bat slipped out of his hands. When the game resumes, Sanchez will be at bat with a 1-1 count and Carson Evans on third base.

“We had a pretty good momentum, obviously, when the rain hit,” Patrick said. “This gives Frontier a little time to regroup and they’re a great team.”