No more heartbreakers for Chowchilla senior class: Tribe wins section baseball title

Chowchilla picks up first section baseball title since 2008

Chowchilla High defeated Monache 4-1 to win the Central Section Division IV championship at Beiden Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Senior Austin Hickman endured a couple particularly difficult losses playing for the Chowchilla High baseball team. So did some of his senior teammates.

Funny how a few hours on a Saturday morning can wipe it all away. Hickman drove in two runs to help the Tribe defeat Monache 4-1 in the Central Section Division IV championship game at Beiden Field Saturday.

Chowchilla, long a section baseball power, hadn’t won a title since 2008.

It had gone out in the quarterfinals three straight years, including tough-to-swallow losses of 4-3 in eight innings to Exeter last year and 10-9 to Fowler in 10 innings in 2016, Hickman’s freshman year.

“Both heartbreakers and we finally got here,” Hickman said. “Winning a title finally came true … had to keep working and keep fighting.”

The Tribe took the fight to Monache with a two-run first, then protected a 2-1 lead with a pretty first-to-home double play to end the sixth before adding insurance runs.

Back at home Saturday afternoon, they earned a police escort to the school.

Chowchilla joined Liberty-Madera Ranchos (D-VI) as section champions from the North Sequoia League.

