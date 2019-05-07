Marcus McMaryion raves about Raiders coaches. Now he’s off to another NFL tryout

Watch quarterback Marcus McMaryion throw passes for NFL scouts The Fresno State standout talks about his performance for pro scouts at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno on Monday prior to the National Football League draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno State standout talks about his performance for pro scouts at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno on Monday prior to the National Football League draft.

The Oakland Raiders signed two rookies Monday who had been invited to a tryout this past weekend, but neither of them was former Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion.

But a shot at an NFL job isn’t over for McMaryion. He has accepted an invitation to another rookie tryout – with the New Orleans Saints this weekend, his agent said.

McMaryion went on Twitter and thanked the Raiders for giving him the opportunity to showcase his skills at rookie minicamp.

I want to thank the @Raiders organization for the opportunity to be apart of their 2019 Rookie Mini Camp. Very knowledgeable coaching staff that taught me a lot about the game! — Marcus McMaryion (@MM2_Era) May 5, 2019

The father of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Rodger, responded with a tweet of his own.

God has a Plan and it’s Perfect — Rodger Carr (@carr_rodger) May 6, 2019

The Raiders’ tryouts were May 3-5 in Alameda. McMaryion threw to Raiders’ rookie draft pick Hunter Renfrow from Clemson.

On Monday, the Raiders signed punter A.J. Cole and defensive tackle Ronald Ollie following the rookie tryout.

Oakland has four quarterbacks on the roster behind Carr. The others are Mike Glennon, Landry Jones and Nathan Peterman.

Former Bulldogs wide receiver Brian Burt also had a tryout with the Raiders.