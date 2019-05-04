Sports
Buchanan baseball and softball were tabbed as top seeds. What the playoffs look like
The road to Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium and Margie Wright Diamond begins next week as the Central Section high school baseball and softball playoff matchups are set.
Section officials met Saturday in Porterville and announced the Buchanan baseball and softball as the top seeds in Division I after winning the Tri-River Athletic Conference outright.
The Bears baseball team will face No. 16 Paso Robles in the opening round on Wednesday, while the softball team will host Central.
Softball seeds were given only to the top eight; per section bylaws, first-round matchups were set with an eye toward cutting down on travel, section commissioner Jim Crichlow said.
The section championships are set for May 17-18, with the Division I softball championship being played on May 17, followed by baseball on May 18.
Other top seeds in each division:
D-II — San Joaquin Memorial (baseball) and Kingsburg (softball).
D-III — Selma (baseball) and Dinuba (softball).
D-IV — Sierra Pacific (baseball) and Dos Palos (softball).
D-V — Minarets (baseball) and Highland (softball).
D-VI — Bishop Union (baseball) and South (softball).
Central Section playoffs
BASEBALL
May 8 opening round
DIVISION I
No. 16 Paso Robles at No. 1 Buchanan
No. 9 Redwood at No. 8 Frontier
No. 12 Clovis East at No. 5 Liberty-Bakersfield
No. 13 Centennial at No. 4 Righetti
No. 14 Central at No. 3 Clovis North
No. 11 Stockdale at No. 6 Clovis
No. 10 Bullard at No. 7 Clovis West
No. 15 Tulare Western at No. 2 San Luis Obispo
DIVISION II
No. 9 Hanford at No. 8 Bakersfield
No. 12 Tehachapi at No. 5 Arroyo Grande
No. 11 Tulare Union at No. 6 Madera
No. 10 Mt. Whitney at No, 7 El Diamante
Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 Sanger, No. 3 Fresno, No. 4 Porterville
DIVISION III
No. 16 Templeton at No. 1 Selma
No. 9 Ridgeview at No. 8 St. Joseph
No. 12 Atascadero at No. 5 Reedley
No. 13 North at No. 4 Mission Prep
No. 14 Pioneer Valley at No. 3 Highland
No. 11 Dinuba at No. 6 Firebaugh
No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Kerman
No. 15 Santa Maria at No. 2 Immanuel
DIVISION IV
No. 16 Madera South at No. 1 Sierra Pacific
No. 9 Bakersfield Christian No. 8 Wasco
No. 12 Kingsburg at No. 5 Monache
No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Dos Palos
No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Taft
No. 11 East at No. 6 Fowler
No. 10 Central Valley Christian at No. 7 Chowchilla
No. 15 Chavez at No. 2 Exeter
DIVISION V
No. 9 Arvin at No. 8 Delano
No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Rosamond
No. 11 Mendota at No. 6 McLane
No. 10 Washington Union at No. 7 Coalinga
Byes: No. 1 Minarets, No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 3 Corcoran, No. 4 Caruthers
DIVISION VI
No. 9 Boron at No. 8 Kern Valley
No. 12 Lindsay at No. 5 Orange Cove
No. 13 Roosevelt at No. 4 Riverdale
No. 11 Summit Charter at No. 6 Kennedy
No. 10 Trona at No. 7 Foothill
Byes: No. 1 Bishop Union, No. 2 Fresno Christian, No. 3 Strathmore
SOFTBALL
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
May 7 opening round
DIVISION I
Central at No. 1 Buchanan
Paso Robles at No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield
Frontier at No. 5 Bullard
Madera at No. 4 Clovis
Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Stockdale
Clovis West at No. 6 Hanford West
Centennial at No. 7 Atascadero
Righetti at No. 2 Clovis North
DIVISION II
Monache at No. 8 Sanger
Pioneer Valley at No. 6 San Luis Obispo
Garces at No. 7 Ridgeview
Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Hanford, No. 3 Independence, No. 4 Redwood, No. 5 Tulare Western
DIVISION III
Taft at No. 8 Kerman
Tehachapi at No. 5 Mission Oak
Sunnyside at No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
Nipomo at No. 3 Selma
Santa Maria at No. 6 Lemoore
Tulare Union at No. 7 Reedley
St. Joseph at No. 2 Templeton
Bye: No. 1 Dinuba
DIVISION IV
Madera South at No. 8 Hoover
Chavez at No. 5 Coalinga
Mt. Whitney at No. 4 Fowler
Wasco at No. 6 Morro Bay
Firebaugh at No. 7 Washington Union
Byes: No. 1 Dos Palos, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Chowchilla
DIVISION V
McLane at No. 8 McLane
Caruthers at No. 5 Sierra Pacific
Delano at No. 4 Desert
Immanuel at No. 3 Kern Valley
Corcoran at No. 6 Rosamond
Roosevelt at No. 7 Riverdale
Byes: No. 1 Highland, No. 2 Shafter
DIVISION VI
Boron at No. 8 Farmersville
Kennedy at No. 5 Foothill
Wonderful College Prep Academy at No. 4 Fresno Christian
Trona at No. 3 Bakersfield Christian
Laton at No. 6 Mission Prep
Immanuel Christian at No. 7 California City
Byes: No. 1 South, No. 2 Central Valley Christian
