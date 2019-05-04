Buchanan baseball and softball were tabbed as top seeds. What the playoffs look like

Buchanan opens Fresno Easter Classic with 6-0 win over Bullard Monday's 50th Anniversary Fresno Easter Classic started with Buchanan defeating Bullard 6-0 in the tournament's first game Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Monday's 50th Anniversary Fresno Easter Classic started with Buchanan defeating Bullard 6-0 in the tournament's first game

The road to Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium and Margie Wright Diamond begins next week as the Central Section high school baseball and softball playoff matchups are set.

Section officials met Saturday in Porterville and announced the Buchanan baseball and softball as the top seeds in Division I after winning the Tri-River Athletic Conference outright.

The Bears baseball team will face No. 16 Paso Robles in the opening round on Wednesday, while the softball team will host Central.

Softball seeds were given only to the top eight; per section bylaws, first-round matchups were set with an eye toward cutting down on travel, section commissioner Jim Crichlow said.

The section championships are set for May 17-18, with the Division I softball championship being played on May 17, followed by baseball on May 18.

Other top seeds in each division:

D-II — San Joaquin Memorial (baseball) and Kingsburg (softball).

D-III — Selma (baseball) and Dinuba (softball).

D-IV — Sierra Pacific (baseball) and Dos Palos (softball).

D-V — Minarets (baseball) and Highland (softball).

D-VI — Bishop Union (baseball) and South (softball).

Central Section playoffs

BASEBALL





May 8 opening round





DIVISION I

No. 16 Paso Robles at No. 1 Buchanan

No. 9 Redwood at No. 8 Frontier

No. 12 Clovis East at No. 5 Liberty-Bakersfield

No. 13 Centennial at No. 4 Righetti

No. 14 Central at No. 3 Clovis North

No. 11 Stockdale at No. 6 Clovis

No. 10 Bullard at No. 7 Clovis West

No. 15 Tulare Western at No. 2 San Luis Obispo

DIVISION II

No. 9 Hanford at No. 8 Bakersfield

No. 12 Tehachapi at No. 5 Arroyo Grande

No. 11 Tulare Union at No. 6 Madera

No. 10 Mt. Whitney at No, 7 El Diamante

Byes: No. 1 San Joaquin Memorial, No. 2 Sanger, No. 3 Fresno, No. 4 Porterville

DIVISION III

No. 16 Templeton at No. 1 Selma

No. 9 Ridgeview at No. 8 St. Joseph

No. 12 Atascadero at No. 5 Reedley

No. 13 North at No. 4 Mission Prep

No. 14 Pioneer Valley at No. 3 Highland

No. 11 Dinuba at No. 6 Firebaugh

No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Kerman

No. 15 Santa Maria at No. 2 Immanuel

DIVISION IV





No. 16 Madera South at No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 9 Bakersfield Christian No. 8 Wasco

No. 12 Kingsburg at No. 5 Monache

No. 13 Yosemite at No. 4 Dos Palos

No. 14 Morro Bay at No. 3 Taft

No. 11 East at No. 6 Fowler

No. 10 Central Valley Christian at No. 7 Chowchilla

No. 15 Chavez at No. 2 Exeter

DIVISION V

No. 9 Arvin at No. 8 Delano

No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Rosamond

No. 11 Mendota at No. 6 McLane

No. 10 Washington Union at No. 7 Coalinga

Byes: No. 1 Minarets, No. 2 Liberty-Madera Ranchos, No. 3 Corcoran, No. 4 Caruthers

DIVISION VI

No. 9 Boron at No. 8 Kern Valley

No. 12 Lindsay at No. 5 Orange Cove

No. 13 Roosevelt at No. 4 Riverdale

No. 11 Summit Charter at No. 6 Kennedy

No. 10 Trona at No. 7 Foothill

Byes: No. 1 Bishop Union, No. 2 Fresno Christian, No. 3 Strathmore

SOFTBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

May 7 opening round

DIVISION I

Central at No. 1 Buchanan

Paso Robles at No. 8 Liberty-Bakersfield

Frontier at No. 5 Bullard

Madera at No. 4 Clovis

Arroyo Grande at No. 3 Stockdale

Clovis West at No. 6 Hanford West

Centennial at No. 7 Atascadero

Righetti at No. 2 Clovis North

DIVISION II

Monache at No. 8 Sanger

Pioneer Valley at No. 6 San Luis Obispo

Garces at No. 7 Ridgeview

Byes: No. 1 Kingsburg, No. 2 Hanford, No. 3 Independence, No. 4 Redwood, No. 5 Tulare Western

DIVISION III

Taft at No. 8 Kerman

Tehachapi at No. 5 Mission Oak

Sunnyside at No. 4 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

Nipomo at No. 3 Selma

Santa Maria at No. 6 Lemoore

Tulare Union at No. 7 Reedley

St. Joseph at No. 2 Templeton

Bye: No. 1 Dinuba

DIVISION IV

Madera South at No. 8 Hoover

Chavez at No. 5 Coalinga

Mt. Whitney at No. 4 Fowler

Wasco at No. 6 Morro Bay

Firebaugh at No. 7 Washington Union

Byes: No. 1 Dos Palos, No. 2 Exeter, No. 3 Chowchilla

DIVISION V

McLane at No. 8 McLane

Caruthers at No. 5 Sierra Pacific

Delano at No. 4 Desert

Immanuel at No. 3 Kern Valley

Corcoran at No. 6 Rosamond

Roosevelt at No. 7 Riverdale

Byes: No. 1 Highland, No. 2 Shafter

DIVISION VI

Boron at No. 8 Farmersville

Kennedy at No. 5 Foothill

Wonderful College Prep Academy at No. 4 Fresno Christian

Trona at No. 3 Bakersfield Christian

Laton at No. 6 Mission Prep

Immanuel Christian at No. 7 California City

Byes: No. 1 South, No. 2 Central Valley Christian