Stanley Cup, known for its journeys, makes a stop Thursday in Fresno

The Fresno Monsters hockey team is bringing the Stanley Cup to Fresno on Thursday night for a “meet-and-greet” wtih fans at Selland Arena.

The National Hockey League’s revered championship trophy is known for its travels. It was last in Fresno in 2006 when it was on display at the Save Mart Center during the ECHL All-Star Game. That was when the Fresno Falcons franchise was in existence.

Phil Pritchard, the keeper of the cup, will not be in Fresno. But fans will still need to keep their hands off the prize. Photos with the cup are encouraged. Jeff Blair, a Fresno native and lifelong hockey fan who purchased the Monsters in May 2016, said the Selland Arena doors will open about 5:30 p.m. The Monsters’ game against the Ontario Avalanche starts at 7:30 and the cup will be on display through the end of the third period. Tickets are on sale at the Selland Arena box office.

The 126-year-old cup, passed along each year to the NHL champion, has visited 25 countries. Players from winning teams have drank from it and taken it to many unique places (for example, water skiing). And in-season it is routinely displayed at minor-league venues.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Monsters, an amateur team made of 18- to 21-year-olds aspiring to climb the ladder to the NHL, are having a solid season in the Western States Hockey League, second in the Western Division (just two points out of first) with about two months left in the season. Thursday is the opener of a three-game series against the Ontario Avalanche. In a twist of scheduling fate, the Monsters will pay homage to the Falcons with Heritage Night at Saturday’s game. After that, there’s just five regular-season home dates left on the schedule.

Details: 559-549-4849 or info@fresnomonsters.com.