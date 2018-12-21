Avenal boxer Jose Ramirez sets a title defense for early 2019 with special meaning

Make it two straight title defenses for Jose Ramirez in Fresno. And this one will have a special meaning for the Avenal native.

The WBC junior welterweight world champion will defend against Jose Zepeda in a scheduled 12-rounder at the Save Mart Center on Feb. 10.

The Ramirez/Zepeda bout and a co-main event yet to be announced will headline the Top Rank card that will begin at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The undercard will begin at 1 p.m.

February is National Cancer Prevention Month and Ramirez (23-0, 16 KOs) will auction off his fight-worn trunks, special gloves, shirt and shoes with proceeds benefiting the Community Cancer Institute in Clovis. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Community Cancer Institute.

“I feel blessed to defend my title a second time at home against a great opponent,” Ramirez said. “And to also support an issue that affects everyone and their families. Let’s all band together to ‘KO Cancer’ and remember that every moment counts.”

Said Ramirez’s manager, Rick Mirigian: “I’m honored to help put together this event for a great cause. We encourage everyone for National Cancer Prevention Month in February to get your health checked out because every moment matters in this fight.”

This will be Ramirez’s fifth headlining appearance at the Save Mart Center. His four previous Save Mart Center appearances have drawn a total of 51,760 fans.





Zepeda (30-1, 25 KOs) is from La Puente and is on an eight-bout unbeaten streak dating back to July 2015. He fought Terry Flanagan for the WBO lightweight world title in Manchester, England, and suffered a dislocated shoulder in the second round and had to retire from the bout.

Ramirez is coming off a unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Antonio Orozco on Sept. 14 at the Save Mart Center before 11,102. He knocked down Orozco twice before scoring the victory.

“We are proud to be involved with an event that will raise a tremendous amount of exposure for cancer research,” Top Rank CEO Bob Arum said. “Zepeda is a really tough fighter who will give Jose an excellent fight. The fans in the Central Valley have supported Jose since day one, and I expect another fantastic crowd at the Save Mart Center.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, priced at $25-$150 and available at the Save Mart Center box office, Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.