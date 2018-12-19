Skiers, snowboarders celebrate early season at China Peak. White Christmas possible

China Peak Mountain Resort above Huntington Lake is now open daily, celebrating its best early ski and snowboard season in 10 years.

The resort reported Wednesday that it has 29-37 inches of snow including up to 9 inches in the past seven days. The National Weather Service says it’ll be sunny through Friday around Huntington Lake; a storm approaching Central California brings the chance of snow by Sunday with a good chance of a white Christmas.

Already skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes this week are pumped.

“This year is an awesome start,” said Wade Sousa of Tulare, who goes to school at Colorado State and said he was thankful for such good conditions at home in California.

Ryan O’Connor of Fresno said, “I can’t remember the last time I’ve been up this early. ... It should only get better.”



