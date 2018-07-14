Wimbledon finalist Anderson has former Fresno State coach Brad Stine in his corner

Former Fresno State tennis coach Brad Stine is coaching Wimbledon men’s finalist Kevin Anderson.
They teamed up to start this year.
Anderson is on an epic run of five-set matches including wins over Roger Federer and, on Friday, John Isner in a 6-hour, 36-minute semifinal.
“It’s going to take the same kind of heart and determination that he showed out there in these last two matches to go out there and just push himself through that on Sunday,” Stine told the New York Times.
The Times reported that Anderson focused for much of the past year on being more demonstrative on court to keep himself in the moment. But he has changed course at Wimbledon, emphasizing a more self-contained approach.
Stine told the times that he believed that approach had allowed Anderson to conserve energy and manage his emotions better.
“To come back and do what he did (against Isner) after having done what he did against Fed is astounding, and it really speaks to his character,” Stine said. “A lot of people assumed there would be some kind of a letdown.”
Stine has been a pro coach for 17 years, starting with former world No. 1 Jim Courier. That gig led Stine away from Fresno State, where he became the Bulldogs’ men’s coach in 1985 at age 26 and led the program to its first Top 20 ranking. He spent nine seasons at Fresno State.
Many of the Fresno area’s top juniors trained with Stine at his 360 Tennis Academy.
“He really developed my game and gave me a lot of knowledge and helped me become a better player,” former Clovis North High star Daly Meinert said last year before heading off to Cal Poly.
