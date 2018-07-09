Prepare the vuvuzelas and sharpen up your chants: México’s Club América, Club Atlas returns to Fresno Wednesday

Mexico's Club America's midfielder Juan Carlos Silva, at center, scored for a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute against Italy's Inter Milan during an exhibition match in the World Football Challenge at Stanford University on July 19, 2009. America won 5-4 in penalty kicks to break a 1-1 tie after regulation. An announced crowd of 31,026 was not enough to fill Stanford Stadium for the match./ El mediocampista de las Águilas de América, Juan Carlos Silva, abrió el marcador a 1-0 contra Inter Milan de Italia durante un amistoso del torneo World Football Challenge en el Estadio Stanford de norte California el 19 de julio. América ganó 5-4 por tiros de penaltí en el partido de preparación. Daniel Casarez Vida Staff Photo