Clovis' Jenna Prandini back on top of U.S. track world with win in 200, 3rd in 100

Clovis' Jenna Prandini is back on top in U.S. women's sprinting, winning the 200 meters Sunday at the U.S. Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

Prandini, 25, who runs professionally for Puma, also placed third in the national 100 for a solid weekend showing as she continues a comeback from a stress fracture in her foot.

She won the national 200 in 2015 at 20.20 and made the Rio Olympics semifinals in the 200 in 2016, but had a relatively off 2017.

That changed this weekend at Drake Stadium. Prandini capped her weekend by running the 200 final in 22.62 seconds, an impressive result considering her race was delayed about three hours because of lightning.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Prandini beat Nike's Phyllis Francis (22.83), the reigning 400 world champion, and Kyra Jefferson (22.89) in the final. Prandini advanced to the 200 final with the fastest semifinal time Sunday morning, a 22.22 that was just .02 off the stadium record set in 2011. And Prandini slowed at the finish since her spot in the final was secure.

Prandini was third in the 100 on Friday in 10.98, just off winner Aleia Hobbs of LSU (10.91) and runner-up Ashley Henderson of San Diego State (10.96).

Prandini ran a 10.95 in Thursday's first round, her best time since her Olympic year. She garnered some attention earlier this month with good performances in the Caribbean.

And she enjoyed a nice bounce-back from the 2017 national championships in Sacramento when she was seventh in the 200 and failed to qualify for the 100 final.

Another runner with local ties, former College of the Sequoias sprinter Deajah Stevens, was eliminated in the semifinals in both the 100 and 200.

The international track and field focus now shifts largely to Europe and, eventually, the World Championships beginning Sept. 29 in Qatar.