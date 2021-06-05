Coarsegold 4-H report: Memorial Day service at Oakhill Cemetery

The Marne Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment leads a Memorial Day ceremony at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst on Monday, May 31, 2021. Special to the Sierra Star

It’s very important that we remember American history and the people who died to make America better. Memorial Day was on Monday, May 31 this year. Coarsegold 4-H went to Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst to help set up huge American flags in honor of all of those who have died while serving our country. There were close to 50 flags.

Coarsegold 4-H helped the VFW set up the flags. The Boy Scouts had come the day before to place smaller flags on graves to mark where veterans were laid to rest.

There was a special church service at the Little Church on the Hill. Then people gathered outside for a short memorial service led by the Marine Corps League Griswold Mountain Detachment. During the service, the meaning of Memorial Day was explained. A small flag was placed on a grave to represent all the people who died in service to our country. Next was a presentation of colors and a three-volley salute. Finally, taps was played on a bugle as the crowd stood solemnly by. It was a very solemn moment.

Memorial Day isn’t about vacation or a long three-day weekend. It’s about remembering the soldiers who died serving our country. So take a minute to really think about the meaning of Memorial Day and be thankful for the men and women (and their families) who fought and died for you.