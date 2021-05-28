Softball event to benefit Mountain Area family whose newborn faces open-heart procedures

On March 15, Ryan Jadg and MaKala Rankin welcomed twin girls Maddison, above, and McKenna into their family of three, including 2-year-old daughter Harper. While pregnant it was discovered Maddi would be born with a defect called HLHS (hypoplastic left heart syndrome). She is not able to process enough oxygenated blood throughout her body. Special to the Sierra Star

Teams are invited to enter a fundraising softball tournament and home run derby Saturday, June 5 to benefit a Mountain Area family whose newborn is facing a series of open-heart surgeries.

On March 15, Ryan Jadg and MaKala Rankin welcomed twin girls Maddison and McKenna into their family of three, including 2-year-old daughter Harper. While pregnant it was discovered Maddi would be born with a defect called HLHS (hypoplastic left heart syndrome). She is not able to process enough oxygenated blood throughout her body.

Maddi was transported from Saint Agnes Medical Center to Valley Children’s Hospital following birth, where she remained until strong enough for the first of many open-heart procedures. After spending the first six weeks of her life at Valley Children’s she was allowed to go home following a successful open-heart procedure. She will need surgeries between the ages of 3 to 6 months, followed by another procedure by the age of 3 and the possibility of a heart transplant as an adult.

Jadg is a lifetime Oakhurst-area resident and graduate from Yosemite High School, working as a department manager for Vons. Rankin attended Mariposa High. Ryan’s softball team, Easy Money, has made a habit of taking home the local league title.

The Good Vibes Fundraising Softball Tournament will be held Saturday, June 5 at Minarets High. The day will include a home run derby on the Minarets baseball field. Team registration is $125, with derby bragging rights registration $10. All proceeds from registration fees, along with the derby, will benefit Maddi and the Jadg family who are facing medical and travel costs and the need to buy a vehicle that can accommodate all three girls’ car seats.

“This is an opportunity for local teams or businesses to support the Jadg family as they embark on a lifetime journey to keep Maddi healthy and happy while brushing up on their softball game as the season approaches,” said Pete Reardon, who’s helping organize the fundraiser.

For event information or to help with food, drinks or insurance cost, contact Reardon at 559-312-6275. To donate directly to the family, go to gofundme.com/f/maddisons-medical-costs.