Fresno writer: Don’t like the last few presidents? Then become a more informed voter

Do we have to lose our way to win back our common sense? Is our nation at risk from our president, or citizens, or both?

Every American generation believes it is uniquely challenged and often overwhelmed with a current crisis. Americans expect the president to rescue us. Americans will never be able to forecast what kind of president a man will be until he gets into that place of responsibility. We pick the man (we have yet to choose a woman) we think is best, based on his past history and his views expressed on present situations and events.

The American people chose the last two presidents, and only we are responsible for the vote we did or did not cast. We expected the political parties to find us the best candidates that represent all Americans, so we may select for our review.

They did not! We can’t allow or share that mistake again!

“We are not enemies, but friends … a house divided cannot stand. “ President Abraham Lincoln.

From now on, each American has to take responsibility in the political primaries to make sure each Democrat, Republican, and independent presidential candidate is mentally competent and morally grounded in our Constitution, Bill of Rights and has the capability to be commander in chief of our armed forces.

Our Creator has given us the grace to recognize when we have been blind.

“The time is always right to do what is right … free at last.” Martin Luther King Jr.

We must make extra effort to know these candidates. Our current American news entertainment is based on political bias, and thus share, emphasize or do not share news because of their bias. We can do better.

We can look for additional news sources, also from other democratic nations like Australia, India, England, Israel and Japan, that a news consumer may find balanced via broadcasts on (YouTube) that local American news may or may not be sharing with us. In the end, we choose the best candidate for America based on our knowledge.

“… we could not have had great leaders unless they had a great people to follow.” Eleanor Roosevelt

The buck stops here with each American. We often want a president to share that responsibility for us, so we must be wiser — to recognize and evaluate the actions that follow the candidates words. The vice president must be just as capable.

Words are just words, their actions of past and recent history reveal character!