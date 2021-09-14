San Joaquin College of Law students push through despite challenges posed by COVID

The San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis.

Throughout its 52-year history, the San Joaquin College of Law in Clovis has been known as an atypical law school. As a small graduate school unknown even by some locals, SJCL has always radiated a positive energy of nurturing and collaborative support, rather than the customary fierce competition that pervades most law schools.

This is especially true this year, as the new term is underway and not one, but two first-time classes arrive on campus — in person. In “normal” years, a week-long orientation is held for the 1Ls (first year law students) so they can get their bearings and complete all the pre-term matters before instruction begins.

This year we had double orientations, one for the 1Ls and another for the second years (2Ls), who completed their first year of law school without ever having set foot on campus. These brave juris doctorate degree seekers will be forever known as the COVID-Class, those who began their educational quest to become attorneys during turbulent times.

It has been an inspiration to watch them arrive finally on campus and greet one another as cohorts they sort of know — from the neck up anyway — from the small video box on the Zoom screens they employed to attend their entire first year of law school, virtually.

As their first ever in-person orientation got underway with introductions, an infectious vibe of kinship, resiliency, and good humor permeated the room. As they spoke in turn about their families, reasons for law school, wildest first-year memories and pets, it became apparent that this group had something special. They expressed a deep appreciation for one another (even though they had never met in person) and the life-changing journey they had each undertaken. Their collective demeanor was upbeat, happy and filled with excitement and anticipation. One would have expected their spirits to have been dampened somewhat, after the year they (we) have all been through. But they weren’t.

These students, of all ages and backgrounds, are embracing who they are, and who they want to become. They wore none of the pretense that often accompanies would-be professionals at similar gatherings. No one wore a suit or spoke like an ambitious job applicant. No one was trying to impress anyone else. They were grounded, and honest, and real.

One shared that she sometimes turned her Zoom camera off and cried during those insanely difficult first-year classes, and another admitted the reason she has no pets: “I have barely been able to keep myself alive, let alone care for a pet!” One opted to attend the orientation via Zoom stating “I LOVE Zoom, I really do!” and another said that she now knows, after one year of law school: “The movie ‘Legally Blond’ is not an accurate representation!”

In a word, this class is filled with characters. Or better stated perhaps, those with character. They have survived a remote running of the gauntlet while navigating the crumbling world around them. If this class is representative of the future of the legal profession, we are in good hands.

Rather than worry over their ruin, perhaps we should consider emulating and supporting their resolve. Best wishes to you all, COVID Class, you have already made us proud.