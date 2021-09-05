Fresno residents invited to share their views on how to improve the area’s roadways

Traffic moves through the Highway 41-180 interchange with downtown Fresno in the background on a warm afternoon last March. Fresno Bee file







Measure C, Fresno County’s local transportation funding, will hopefully be up for renewal on the November 2022 ballot. In discussions over renewing Measure C, there has been some misleading information that a renewed Measure C will primarily focus on an extensive freeway building program. This simply isn’t the case. Since Measure C was originally approved by the voters in 1986, our freeway system has been largely built to completion.

Instead, the Measure C Renewal (MC3) will likely turn its attention to efforts like filling potholes; road repairs; paving roads where needed; improving safety and traffic flow; maintaining, repairing, and operating local transportation systems; supporting other modes of transportation like public transit — especially for seniors, veterans and people with disabilities; bike paths; safer routes to school; and new transportation technologies.

Local transportation funding

The original Measure C passed in 1986. It established a ½ cent sales tax to be used exclusively for local transportation purposes administered by the Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA). At that time, the only freeways in Fresno County were Interstate 5, State Route (SR) 99, and SR 41 from downtown to Bullard Avenue in Fresno.

This first Measure C was heavily focused on completing the urban and rural freeway system in Fresno County that had been planned since the 1960s, but was inadequately funded by the government. In addition, Measure C improved safety and operations for other state highways, primarily in small towns and rural areas. That connectivity among Fresno County communities has benefited our working families over the years, providing expanded access to jobs, medical services, schools and shopping.

In 2006, the second Measure C was renewed for another 20 years — without raising taxes. After extensive public input, the second Measure C had a different focus than the first. Only about 25% of its funds were designated for urban and rural state highways. The bulk of the remaining funding was allocated to local road repairs and improvements, transit services, trails, pedestrian and ADA facilities, air quality improvements, as well as other mobility programs.

With Measure C set to expire soon, FCTA is now exploring the viability of a third measure, so that Fresno County won’t have to rely completely on state and federal funding for its transportation needs. Countywide polling and public input show significant support for the types of programs included in the current Measure C. Most critical to almost all those polled was to fix potholes and repair local streets. In addition, continuing transit services and minimizing congestion remained a top priority. Repairing aging bridges, ramps and overpasses is also important, such as the Shaw Avenue-Highway 99 interchange. A summary of the poll can be found at measurec.com.

It is simply not the case that the large freeway building program started by the first Measure C will continue to be the focus of MC3. As our county has changed, so have our transportation needs.

Your opinion matters

Two committees with wide local community representation are in the process of recommending what the Measure C Renewal should fund. In addition, extensive public outreach will ensure the urban, rural, unincorporated and disadvantaged communities of our county are included in this process and given the opportunity to share their transportation needs.

FCTA wants to know what is important to you. Collectively, we have an opportunity to craft a plan that will continue to ensure residents of Fresno County have access to safe, reliable, and efficient transportation facilities and services. Get involved. Visit MeasureCRenewal.com to find out how. This is your measure. Let us know how it can help your transportation needs.

Mike Leonardo is executive director of the Fresno County Transportation Authority.