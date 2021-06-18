State funding is helping transform Fresno’s underserved neighborhoods in key ways

State Center Community College trustees and other officials took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony for the Fresno City College West Campus in 2020. Nearly $17 million in Transformative Climate Communities money is helping pay for the new campus in west Fresno. Fresno Bee file

Ontario and Fresno have some important things in common. For instance, we have large disadvantaged communities and strong, diverse populations. Both Fresno and Ontario also in 2018 received substantial first-round investments in the state’s Transformative Climate Communities program (TCC). These investments enabled us to collaborate with our most historically underserved neighborhoods to implement community-driven infrastructure projects, develop strategies to improve public health and economic well-being and build resilience to the effects of climate change.

Gov. Newsom, in his May budget revision, proposed a new $420 million TCC investment, which would make funding available to more than a dozen other California communities. We urge the Legislature to approve this investment.

TCC Is customizable

While Ontario and Fresno share some qualities, we aren’t identical. TCC empowered us to envision and implement customized solutions based on community needs.

In Fresno, that meant 24 different projects with 11 different partner organizations. With the $66.5 million TCC investment, the city and its community partners envisioned a suite of projects and added $122 million in local match for implementation.

When complete, Transform Fresno will boast urban greening efforts with 1,300 trees planted, a 9.5-acre park and four miles of trails — all within the 5-square-mile project area. More than 8.5 acres of community gardens and orchards will provide residents access to healthy fruits and vegetables, along with a distribution center to house a healthy food rescue and redistribution hub.

Additionally, a four-story, 56-unit housing complex will be constructed, 250 single family homes will receive free solar and energy efficient weatherization measures, and six housing authority complexes will help reduce energy costs for residents.

To help reduce greenhouse gases, several shared mobility measures including electric vehicle (EV) car share, EV bike sharing, EV infrastructure, vanpools and non-emergency medical transport will saturate this area. Lastly, more than 343 residents will receive training, certification and job placement services in welding and low-emission truck driving industries.

In Ontario, the focus was the downtown core, which makes up the nearly 5-square-mile project area. The $33.25 million TCC investment allowed the city to partner with community agencies to implement projects and programs. When complete, Ontario Together will result in 101 units of affordable family housing, a workforce development program, more than five miles of buffered bike lanes, substantial pedestrian pathway improvements, and a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

TCC builds real, lasting partnerships

Collaborating closely and meaningfully with our communities is not easy, but it is critical to realizing true transformation.

In Fresno, the collaboration started with difficult conversations and hard work by residents and community-based organizations to ensure the chosen projects would not only provide environmental benefits, but expand access to education, training, and high-quality jobs that would improve the quality of life for our most disadvantaged communities.

Ontario Together partnered with the Social Impact Artists (SIA) to lead the community engagement plan. The city was fortunate that SIA had strong existing community relationships that allowed deep connections with the residents that the investment is serving. This also allowed training for a team of resident leaders now empowered to make changes in their communities.

TCC really means transformation

When discussing development in underserved communities, displacement is often at the forefront. By requiring displacement avoidance plans (DAP), TCC gave our cities an opportunity to ensure people living in the project area would continue to live there and reap the benefits. Our combined plans allowed us to create strategic programs to provide direct assistance to homeowners, renters, and local businesses so they may continue to prosper.

TCC is more than just community development. It ensures our communities have the resources and tools necessary to prosper. It allows disadvantaged communities to participate in the transformation. We are proud of our success, and look forward to seeing more California cities use TCC funding to transform their communities.