Former Valley PBS general manager calls on current board to better lead the station

Colin Dougherty in 1998 was general manager of KVPT Channel 19, the PBS station in Fresno, and so he got to pose Bert and Ernie of Sesame Street. Fresno Bee file

Valley Public Television went on the air Easter Sunday 1977. To date, the station has provided 44 years of outstanding television programming, focusing on global, national and local issues. Thousands of San Joaquin Valley residents have spent their time, energy, expertise and money to give birth to and nurture this most precious gift to communities from Merced to Bakersfield all these years.

As of today, ValleyPBS seems to have lost its way. In my opinion, the board of directors has failed in its leadership and direction of the organization. The board has failed to properly oversee the actions of inadequate senior management and to determine why numerous qualified and experienced staff members were fired or felt they had to leave over the past two years.

The board has also failed to bring its own membership up to full capacity (15), as provided by the station by-laws, or even half capacity, leaving a few to dictate an agenda that is questionable.

As the founding general manager of Valley Public Television upon its incorporation in 1977 and in my26 years serving in that role thereafter, I know full well that Valley PBS board membership is a huge responsibility and cannot be taken lightly. The governing board, in partnership with the Community Ambassador Board, holds the power to provide a voice to the region and an obligation to be fair and balanced in all of the programming aired.

My recommendation: Bring the board up to full diversified strength, hire a qualified chief executive officer, and adhere to staff recruitment and termination policies and procedures in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Do not risk the loss of what so many have worked so hard for over many years.