New Fresno State president Jiménez-Sandoval talks future of university, sets goals

I am deeply honored to have been named the ninth president of California State University, Fresno by the CSU Board of Trustees on May 19. Growing up in Fowler as the son of farmers who moved their family from Mexico when I was 10 years old, I never imagined that this achievement would be possible.

And like so many others who have settled in our fertile Valley, I found that hard work and a focus on serving our community became my North Star — as I became professor, then dean, provost, and now university president. Your support has sustained me throughout my time on campus, and I want to dedicate this accomplishment and position to the wider Fresno community.

I am energized and excited about the future of Fresno State — which I believe is the intellectual and cultural keystone of the Central Valley — with its demonstrated power to transform individuals and elevate the quality of life in our region. I am passionate about Fresno State and the Valley, and take great pride in promoting our standard of bold excellence that guides our students to reach their fullest potential.

There is so much momentum at our university: We are providing world-class educational opportunities; our faculty champion cutting-edge research, including in partnership with our students; and we unite our entire community in support of our athletic teams.

Our graduates power every sector of our Valley, state and beyond. That’s why it’s so important to see our graduation numbers improving — the more students we graduate on time, the stronger our Valley will become. In addition to increasing our graduation rates in accordance with CalState’s Graduation Initiative 2025 initiative, one of my goals is to increase the number of master’s and doctoral students. With the guidance of our talented faculty, a postsecondary degree is an attainable goal for many of our region’s future leaders.

Building on Fresno State’s incredible legacy of agriculture will be key to our success, as this discipline bears a foundational significance for our school. By fostering clear connections amongst Lyles College of Engineering and the Craig School of Business, our Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will become the undisputed authority in the foreground of agricultural research. What other interdisciplinary research can we promote? How about health management? Or criminology and art? Our world now demands an innovative, interdisciplinary approach, one that consistently recognizes the multifaceted, many-dimensional forms by which we and our students engage with reality.

Fresno State is a key economic driver in our region. Effectively, for every dollar that California invests in Fresno State, $7.35 in statewide spending is generated! And when alumni economic activity is considered, the $1 investment rises to an impressive $32.29 in return.

And our Fresno State students are impressive; they come to us from varied backgrounds and experiences with a thirst for knowledge and a deep appreciation for the opportunity that higher education represents to them and their families. We foster inclusion of individuals from diverse backgrounds in campus life, and sustain a diversity of perspectives, ideas and experiences, thus building bridges of awareness and excellence in our communities. It is my resolute goal to support and celebrate the many unique cultures we represent and share.

In light of Fresno State’s importance to the region, it is imperative that we return to our vibrant campus life. We are now carefully preparing to safely welcome back our students, faculty and staff to the campus in the fall, for mostly in-person instruction — in 75% of our classes. We’ve been working on safety protocol plans for months, and I am confident that our careful campus repopulation will ignite a spark of enthusiasm for the post-COVID era.

We also look forward to seeing our alumni, partners and community friends back on campus to celebrate Fresno State’s athletics, and to experience events, performances, shows, lectures, and more. Together, we will continue to excel and seek new ways to further Fresno State’s educational mission, since every student we graduate contributes to uplifting our community, Valley and world.