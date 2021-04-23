Clovis Armenian American prays for her enemies to deal with sadness of the genocide

A video still shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, from footage released Sept. 28. REUTERS

For years I’ve been writing about Armenian Martyrs’ Day. For years I’ve searched carefully for the words to properly convey what is now 106 years of heartbreak, usually focusing on one thing: forgiveness. But this year is different.

This past year, Armenians were completely blindsided by an unprovoked attack on our people and our lands. On Sept. 27, 2020, Azerbaijan (backed by Turkey) attacked the Republic of Artsakh — a territory that is ethnically and historically Armenian. Armenians around the world watched, horrified, as drone strikes, chemical warfare, and the spread of lies and disinformation in media overwhelmed our homeland.

Pouring salt into our literal wounds was the absolute indifference of the world as our people suffered. Cities destroyed, citizens beheaded, churches desecrated — an excruciating repeat of our past. Despite evidence recorded and posted for everyone to see, it felt as though the world turned its collective back on us. No one called out Azerbaijan. No one sanctioned Turkey. No one called out the crimes against humanity. AGAIN.

So where does that leave me this year? With a global pandemic, a turbulent election in the United States, civic and racial unrest in our country, and ongoing strife in our homeland where our POWs still haven’t been returned?

It leaves me right where I’ve always been. Only now it is time to double down: FORGIVE and PRAY.

As usual, this is not a popular opinion among Armenians, especially now. Maybe not ever. But here’s what I know.

Circumstances change. Politics change. Health changes. People change. Opinions change. Feelings change. But God doesn’t change.

If we put our faith in our political leaders, as we have done with every sitting president since Ronald Reagan, we will be left disappointed. If we put our faith in military strategy, as we did last September, we will be left disappointed. If we put our faith in weapons, we will be left disappointed. If we put our faith in social media, we will be left disappointed. If we put our faith in marches, we will be left disappointed. We know the feeling of disappointment all too well.

This does not mean we do not continue to strive for justice. Forgiveness and justice are not mutually exclusive — in fact, they are eternally intertwined.

We will never forget the Armenian Genocide. We will continue to march for peace and fight for recognition. We will continue to honor our martyrs, our grandparents and great-grandparents (mine included). We will continue to teach our children our history, share our culture, speak our language, and support our homeland. We will continue to contribute to society and make each city and country where we survive and thrive a better place.

But the only way to see real and lasting change and healing for our future is to pray for Turkey, Azerbaijan and our perpetrators. If we do not pray for them, they will not change. The only way to achieve true and lasting transformation is if the Holy Spirit grips their hearts. Only then will we start to see changes in attitude and behavior. It’s our only hope.

Imagine if Armenians around the world collectively prayed for the Turks around the world to know and accept Jesus Christ? Imagine if we became united around the Truth, the Way and the Life? There can be no justice until our perpetrators come to faith and repent. And it will require our prayers to do that.

There has never been a time when I have felt more connected to Armenia as I do now. Now is the time to lay aside our anger, our desire for vengeance, our hatred and any other negative, divisive weight we are carrying and lean, instead, into the lightness that comes when we give our burdens to the only One yoked to carry them.