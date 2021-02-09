Fresno writer: Rihanna’s tweet brings needed attention to #FarmersProtest in India

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, farmers camping in the edges of the city participate in a tractor protest rally towards the capital during India’s Republic Day in New Delhi, India. Following the protests, the mainstream and social media have come under unprecedented attacks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. The trigger for the clampdown was the death of a protester, Navneet Singh, when the largely peaceful rallies turned violent on Jan. 26 after a group of farmers veered from an agreed protest route and stormed New Delhi’s 17th century Red Fort. Farmer leaders condemned the violence but refused to call off the protest. Authorities say no shots were fired and that Singh died because his tractor overturned. His family alleged he was fatally shot. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi, File) AP

I never thought my 2-year-old daughter would hear Rihanna’s name ring through our house. Although I am 8,000 miles away, I have been captivated by a mass movement in India, where millions have mobilized against three new laws impacting Indian farmers, taking away powers from state governments, and exhilarating corporate giants in the country. For almost two months, news of the protesting farmers remained limited to the Indian borders, but then Rihanna tweeted recently, simply stating “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”. Thus began a cascade of much-needed support.

When farmers from Punjab (the state that has traditionally been India’s “grain basket”) marched towards Delhi on Nov. 26, they faced police violence. Water cannons, tear gas, and heavy barricading was used to stop them from continuing towards India’s capital, New Delhi. Despite the obstacles, the farmers’ resistance only grew stronger over the coming days, as others from neighboring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan joined the protest and created their encampments at Delhi’s borders.

Since the beginning of the protests in September, the Indian government has expressed its helplessness in meeting the farmers’ demands. Government officials have repeatedly told the farmers that any other ask could be considered, except for the repeal of the three laws. On Jan. 31, Indian Prime Minister Modi finally addressed the country; he insisted that the new bills would benefit the farmers, and that the government would implement them at all costs. While making this statement, he brushed aside the sentiments reverberating through the world’s largest protest.

Meanwhile, Modi’s government continued its crackdown. Police attempted to cut down access to various protest sites by installing permanent concrete and metal barricades, which has blocked protesters from accessing essential services, including restrooms, food and water supplies and medical services. Additionally, internet services across various points in Delhi were also cut off to prevent protesters from communicating with the outside world.

The protest has turned into a battleground on and off the roads of New Delhi. Protesters are not only surviving in makeshift tents — they are also using whatever services still at their disposal in sharing their voices, including social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Punjabi celebrities and activists have played a vital role in sharing the farmers’ narrative. The Indian government, on the other hand, has resorted to having its forces arrest journalists and protesters, including detaining and reportedly sexually assaulting a youth female leader. With the internet blackouts, following the fate of all vulnerable has become even more difficult.

Then on Feb. 2, we were greeted with a surprise chain reaction of tweets: Several world-renowned personalities and government leaders raised farmers’ plight internationally, as the world finally began speaking up against the government’s atrocities against the farmers.

Rihanna’s tweet has been now shared close to 300,000 times. John Cusack, Greta Thunberg, Human Rights Watch, Jay Sean, and several other renowned personalities and government officials outside India have spoken. The hashtag #farmersprotest trends in the United States and the United Kingdom; a petition to the parliament of the latter exceeded 100,000 signatures, meaning that there will be a debate on the topic. In short, it was a pivotal moment for activists who have worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the farmers’ plights in India.

How the deadlock between the Indian government and farmers will end is yet to be seen — but thanks to the activism of an unlikely coalition of caring people, the rest of the world is now watching and waiting.

Prebh Dev Singh is a native of Fresno and local resident who works as a senior product manager in a Silicon Valley cybersecurity company. He founded a nonprofit organization in 2002 to create more opportunities in technology for youth from traditionally under-represented groups, with a focus on South Asian communities.