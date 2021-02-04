Fresno professor: MLK would tell Americans this is a time for healing, not for hate

Keshia Thomas, of the Fresno Unified School Board, shows her 3-year-old grandson, Robert Thomas, the Martin Luther King Jr. mural which was unveiled at King Elementary on Monday Sept. 14, 2020. Fresno Bee file

Jan. 18 was a federal holiday in honor of Dr. King’s 92nd birthday, which was observed across the nation and abroad. It is a holiday to some, but a holy day to others.

Dr. King is one of the most revered leaders who has inspired millions of us. Why? Dr. King was a drum major for justice and righteousness. He was an uncompromising champion of human rights and nonviolence, which is an infinitely superior method of conflict resolution and achieving social justice.

Dr. King was a dreamer who gave the “I Have a Dream” speech, one of the most famous speeches in history, but he was also a great doer. He led the successful Montgomery bus boycott and led the movement that resulted in the enactment of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, to name just a few of his notable accomplishments.

His activism and nonviolent protests became a triumph of courage and love. His words sparked a nonviolent revolution that changed the course of history in this nation. We can still draw on his courage and wisdom with these thoughts:

His life informs us and enlightens us. His dream sustains us and nurtures us. His words inspire us and empower us. His struggle energizes us and strengthens us. His cause still endures, and his dream still lives on.

Dr. King would strongly condemn the violence that occurred on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. He would welcome the beginning of a new era in the political history of the nation. I believe he would also say it eloquently today:

My dear fellow Americans, it is a time for healing, not for hate.

It is a time for unity, not for polarization.

It is a time for compassion and forgiveness, not for revenge or retribution.

It is a time for understanding, not for provocation.

It is a time for civility and unity, not for discord or disruption.

It is a time for redemption and restoration, not for condemnation and dehumanization.

It is a time to serve those who are in need and who are poor and who are suffering now, because, as he said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

In the wake of Dr. King’s birthday, let us commit ourselves to nonviolence and nonviolent protests. Dr. King gave us a blueprint to carry on the fights and struggles for justice, equality, and human rights for all.

Let us be the beacon of light. Let us set aside our petty differences for the better good of all. Let us work together to realize the dream of Dr. King in creating the beloved community and symphony of brotherhood.

Let us remember that we are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.

Let us not judge people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

Let us remember Dr. King’s belief that “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hatred cannot drive out hatred, only love can do that.”

Dr. King’s message of justice, peace, racial brotherhood, and human dignity is timeless. It is relevant today. It is relevant tomorrow and will remain relevant forevermore.