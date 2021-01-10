Clovis woman likens the Capitol riot to life under dictatorial Eygptian government

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. AP

I watched the attack on our nation’s Capitol with a mix of shock, and sadness. We the people choose who will represent us and in November we cast our ballots in a free and fair election. I voted for candidates that I felt would do the most to ensure the safety and prosperity of my city, state and country. Some of the candidates I voted for won, some did not.

I was one of the people on that ballot. I lost my bid to become a member of the Clovis Unified School Board. My children were there alongside me as I ran, and as kids are prone to do, had imagined with great enthusiasm how wonderful it would be to have their mom win. But alas, I lost. I was disappointed, and upset that I didn’t win. My children were sad that I didn’t win. As a mother, I knew I had a responsibility to demonstrate to my children how to lose; put your chin up and move forward. I don’t want them to be sore losers, I don’t want them to be insufferable winners, and most of all I want them to understand how democracy works. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. That’s how it goes.

I was born in Egypt, the same year that Hosni Mubarak came into power. He was a dictator and for more than 30 years, he committed untold human rights violations, controlled the media, lined his own pockets, and used the military on his people when his power was threatened. My family left Egypt in search of better opportunities, believing that this system of government, our democracy, is the best there is. I feel it is my duty as an immigrant to defend our system.

When I became a citizen, what excited me most was getting to vote. My first election was an off-cycle election held in a gymnasium in Arizona. While I can’t remember what measure was on the ballot, I remember the pride I felt wearing my “I voted” sticker. I kept it on all day. I have voted in nearly every election since, and have seen “my” candidates win and lose.

Those who stormed the Capitol were not exercising free speech, or showing their love for country. They were violent, they were insurrectionists, and they were spitting on our Constitution. But, they did not get to this point alone. They have been fed a steady diet of lies, half-truths, and conspiracy theories by leaders across this country — nationally and locally. These so-called leaders have opted to put their own self-interest ahead of their constituents. Some do it willfully, others have fallen prey to the lies that have been amplified by the ever-growing steady stream of extremists posing as journalists and politicians. Entire networks have been established to amplify messages of hate and pit neighbors against each other.

For those leaders in our community who try to play to both sides, saying let’s “look into fraud just to be sure” — it’s time to stop lying to your constituents. You owe them the truth. There are people across this country who truly believe the election was stolen. They did not come to this conclusion on their own. The lies and self-serving ploys of politicians and pundits brought them here. You owe it to your community and your constituents to tell the truth. If you cannot do that, you must step aside. That would be true patriotism.

Last Wednesday should be all the proof we need that you can’t just dip your toes into murky waters. Lies have consequences.

I still believe in our democracy. I still believe in the will of the people. Those who stormed the Capitol, and their supporters, must not. Their reasons are their own, but as I watched the events unfold, I could not help but wonder why America, this place my family worked so hard to reach, seemed to resemble the Egypt of Mubarak.

It’s time for us to turn the page and reunite as a community under our shared values, where we all respect the outcome of free and fair elections. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. That’s how democracy works.