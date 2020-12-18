This holiday season, help the Central California Food Bank address dental health

Dr. Richard Jennings treats patient Afrodita Morfin as dental assistant Bertha Gonzalez stands by during one of Jennings’ visits to the Holy Cross Clinic at the Poverello House. Dental health is linked to food security, studies have shown. Fresno Bee file

The Central California Food Bank has been feeding hungry families in our community for 28 years. Normally in our service area, one in four people and one in three children relies on our services. Because of COVID-19 and associated economic crises, the Food Bank is now serving two times as many people — 25% of which have never had to use a food bank before. Unfortunately, we believe this trend will continue for some time. Between now and the end of the year, we anticipate a continued increase in need.

The pandemic hasn’t just increased need; it’s fundamentally altered how we operate. Almost all of our food distributions have transitioned into drive-thru sites. We’ve increased the number of volunteers needed to pre-package food onsite (reducing the hands that touch the food) but have worked diligently to keep them safe and distanced. Additionally, many of our volunteers that distribute the food are elderly and at high-risk, therefore, have stopped operations. This has required heavy logistical changes, striking up new partnerships to ensure we meet the need in our community.

We need support now more than ever. Thankfully, many in the community have stepped up to help. We also have new partners in the battle against hunger in Central California, like the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation. Food insecurity is a significant concern for overall health and wellness and is closely connected to oral health.

Several studies have examined the relationship between food insecurity and dental caries, which is the condition that causes tooth decay. All have found a strong link between the two. According to various studies, in Fresno County, 40 percent of children have untreated dental disease, and 12 percent of adults have poor dental health. While many potential causes can account for those numbers, we cannot ignore food insecurity as being among them.

At a basic level, if you don’t have teeth or your mouth is in chronic pain from untreated dental issues, eating becomes a difficult task. Many food banks, including Central California Food Bank, understand this and work with experts to offer softer or more accessible food options for seniors or others with poor oral health.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Food insecurity and poor oral health are deeply intertwined and affect the Central California community, but we can fight both together. The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation has awarded Central California Food Bank $50,000 to help support the vital work of feeding hungry families this holiday season. Join us in providing food for your neighbors in need. Someone you know may be struggling and may not know where to turn for help or be too embarrassed to ask.

If you’ve been spared the economic fallout from this pandemic, please consider making a donation. For every dollar you give to Central California Food Bank, we can provide up to seven meals worth of food. If you need help putting food on the table, we are here for you, whether it’s your first time or your hundredth. For information about how to support or access our services, visit: www.ccfoodbank.org/donate.

This has been a challenging year for our community, our country and the world. This crisis will end, and we will get through it by coming together.

We wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season.