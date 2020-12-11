From the ashes of Cressman’s store, a painting and new fundraising for Creek Fire victims

Fresno artist Pat Hunter’s painting of Cressman’s General Store. Prints of the painting have gone on sale, with proceeds to benefit Creek Fire victims. Courtesy photo

The Creek Fire of 2020 has now surpassed 379,000 acres in the largest single-incident wildfire in California history. Hundreds of structures have been lost, and our beloved mountain communities of Huntington, Shaver and Bass lakes’ foliage stripped bare leave a haunting specter.

Just a few months ago, the surrounding landscape lay blanketed in towering pine trees and thick carpeted forests. Pristine lakes invited locals and visitors to cool in the refreshing waters. We in the Valley have followed the daily barrage of news detailing this devastating fire that began on Sept. 4 with the origin still under investigation. One of those structures, Cressman’s General Store and Gas Station, an iconic treasured landmark along the route to Shaver Lake, burned to the ground.

Shortly after the news broke about the fire and its destruction, longtime friend and business associate, Jim Simpson, strode into Gallery II to discuss a commission from owner/artist Pat Hunter. A homeowner in the Pine Ridge area, Simpson wished to have a painting of Cressman’s, and brought in several photos of how he wanted to capture this memory. A historical landmark, Cressman’s offered a respite from the grueling trek up the steep mountain grade where once those in horse-drawn wagons and logging trucks stopped for a cool drink or a piece of homemade pie. In later years, the store continued to offer homemade pies with coffee lattes to travelers on their way eager for refreshments and maybe a last minute pick up for necessary items.

History notes Cressman’s , constructed in the late 1800s-early 1900s, served the post-Gold Rush-era logging industry. The first sawmill was built at Pine Ridge more than 150 years ago. Loggers transported timber down the steep narrow grade on a toll road later becoming the name, Tollhouse Road. Ammon Cressman and his wife Nellie settled on 160 acres above the Tollhouse in the mid-1890s. Ammon purchased what was a former saloon in 1904, and his family recalls their store began around the turn of the century as a saloon, store and night stop, serving customers arriving in horse-drawn buggies and wagons.

These lifelong pioneers and residents of Pine Ridge donated property for the Pine Ridge School, a one-room schoolhouse their 10 surviving children attended. Several owners have since operated the Cressman landmark, and the current owners pledge to rebuild the popular business.

Several days later, watercolor painting finished, Hunter and Simpson shared reminiscences of the store and their mutual interest in historic preservation. Their friendship dates back to another commission years ago of the Dinkey Creek Bridge, another historical classic in the mountains. This structure survived the Creek Fire.

Their conversation moved to “How can we help benefit the staff and families of the Pine Ridge School impacted by the fire?” A vision of duplicating the original watercolor of Cressman’s evolved into a plan to produce unlimited prints to sell as a donation to the Shaver Lake school district. Not only would the community benefit, but the donations would be a tribute to the Cressmans for their commitment to the educational needs of the Shaver Lake community. As a result, Simpson went to work, creating prints of her painting with double mats, backing and packaged to mail to buyers.

The loss of the store crushed the community, and an outpouring of shared experiences united the “mountain strong.” The Valley responded in an overwhelming desire to not only have this art piece to hang in their homes as a memory of the historical landmark, but to help our mountain friends. This labor intensive endeavor has now warranted more than $11,000 in donations to benefit the Shaver Lake-Pine Ridge community.

For additional information or to purchase a print, contact Hunter at Gallery II 1490 W. Shaw, Suite G Fresno, CA 93711, or call 559-222-4443. The Shaver Lake Lions Club distributes the funds.