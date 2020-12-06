Fresno man calls for new national party focused on restoring America’s broken politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, and Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, are key players to returning dignity to American political discourse. bostonglobe.com

Our beloved nation remains in a state of political tension as it completes its four-year election process. This tension exists primarily due to the existence of extremists among both sides of our two major political parties. The formerly “United” States of America has replaced much of its historical worldwide respect with antagonism directed at those with whom one may disagree becoming an accepted pathway forward.

It should be the expectation of those comprising our electorate that dignity remain in the forefront in deciding how our governmental affairs should be administered by those elected to serve us. Such an aura does not contain a mandate that one must be obnoxious in order to disagree with one of a different political persuasion.

It is vital that within this core of us who are “Of the people, by the people and for the people” that there exists the populace that could be brought together to create a new political party of patriotic citizens. Perhaps they could become known as the nation’s Stewardship Party. This group of non-confrontive centrists would be dedicated to restoring the stature of our nation to its former political dignity. The current conduct of extremists on both sides of our political aisle would become only dog-eared paragraphs in future history books.

Our presidential predecessors consist of four gentlemen heroes who have had their images carved into the face of Mount Rushmore. All of us should seek out the opportunity to visit this historic site to remind ourselves that these former elected leaders left behind them a political code of conduct. To do so becomes a wake-up call to each of us to realize how far down the mountain we have traveled in the conduct of our nation’s political affairs. The four past presidents memorialized on a mountaintop would be among the first to applaud our return to a nation of political dignity.

Supporting the approval of such a new political party would be the millions of dedicated voters currently embarrassed by the conduct of those few attention grabbers existing within each of our existing political parties. This could be the time in our political history for us to say “Enough is enough.”

The millions who deeply love our nation and who would subscribe to the ethical and moral standards in our Constitution must come together. We need to return to conducting our political affairs within a national atmosphere wherein we can fulfill our governmental obligations with pride, without the fringe radicals at home and numerous country leaders around the world expanding and bemoaning our loss of world esteem by the conduct of a few.