The world ignored Armenia’s pleas in latest fighting. U.S. must hold Turkey accountable

A few days after the United States election, I tuned in to a local popular radio program at lunch to listen to what callers were saying. A few minutes into the program, and to my surprise, the topic of Armenia and Armenian-Americans came up. A caller provided analysis of Armenian-American voters in “battleground” states and was of the opinion that had President Trump recognized the Armenian Genocide, he’d get those votes and ultimately retain the presidency.

After listening and thinking about the situation, the analysis has some merit. Armenian-Americans make up a portion of the electorate in battle ground states like Nevada, Arizona, Philadelphia, Wisconsin and Michigan. In those communities, they have churches and organizations. Had President Trump recognized the Genocide and not been so friendly to Turkish President Erdogan, perhaps more Armenian-Americans would have voted for him. For the record, Erdogan was quick to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden, even as his “friend” President Trump contests the election.

A few minutes later, a second caller called and talked about the Armenian-American demonstrations in Fresno and around the world. The second caller’s question, “What do they want us to do, send troops?”

As an Armenian-American, I’d like to address this question. No, I don’t want to send troops. To the contrary, it was Turkey that inserted themselves in a dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They provided troops and technology (F-16s). Instead, I’d like our country and the world to stop turning a blind eye and hold Turkey and Azerbaijan accountable for their actions via sanctions.

Approximately six weeks ago, the Azerbaijani military, with leadership from Turkish armed forces and Syrian mercenaries, attacked Nagorno-Karabakh. The war ended by Armenia signing an agreement to give up land to Azerbaijan in what many are calling a continuation of the Armenian Genocide in 1915.

One of the main weapons used by the Azerbaijani military in this war was Turkish and Israeli-made drones. Armenian-Americans have long expressed concerns regarding the military buildup of Azerbaijan. We’ve questioned our country’s support of military aid to Azerbaijan, and fears that those weapons would be used against Armenians.

Dozens of drones were downed by Karabakh and Armenian forces. It was discovered that the Azerbaijani drones included components made in the United States from “name brand” companies. Armenian Americans are working with their representatives in Congress to prevent components from U.S. companies from being used in weapons, as done by Canada. The drones created havoc and killed innocent civilians.

War is ugly but there is evidence that Azerbaijani forces have committed appalling human rights abuses and war crimes. Video obtained by the BBC ( https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54645254) show an Armenian soldier and village civilian being shot with their hands behind their backs and in humiliating positions. These types of actions are why Armenian-Americans are pushing for sanctions and for Azerbaijani and Turkish leadership to be held accountable. Aid, security assistance and arms sales to both countries should be restricted. People like me are upset that our tax dollars are going to help two countries with terrible human rights records.

Until the U.S. finds an alternative location for the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, like Germany did with finding a base in Jordan, the Turkish government will always have the upper hand in negotiations. Using the air base isn’t cheap. In 2010, public radio’s The World ran a report that suggested the air base was valued at approximately $1.7 billion dollars (https://www.pri.org/stories/2010-10-04/cost-empire). In 2003, Turkey’s leaders didn’t allow the U.S. to launch direct strikes into Iraq from the airbase, jeopardizing operations. To add insult to injury, it is believed that Incirlik is on historic Armenian lands.

A lawsuit was filed years ago stating (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/land-under-us-airbase-stolen-by-turkey-during-armenian-genocide-according-to-lawsuit-filed-by-yeghiayan--associates-111950024.html) that the land was confiscated by the Turkish authorities during the Armenian Genocide. Considering that the base is in the Adana region, which had a large Armenian population pre-1915, this assertion is highly likely.

Hundreds of thousands of people protested in the streets of countries around the world seeking an end to hostilities. The world ignored those pleas and many innocent lives were lost. In Fresno, protests and fundraisers were held numerous times per week and continue for the aide of refugees. With the recent agreement and families being displaced by land taken by Azerbaijan, the calamities will continue. Seeing videos of Armenians fleeing in their automobiles brings up the harsh reality that the genocide continues.

As an Armenian-American, my hope and request is that the U.S., the only country I know and love, will not contribute to the wreckage caused by Azerbaijan, Turkey and the foreign mercenaries who are aiming for destruction of the Armenians. Already Azerbaijani leadership has begun to erase Armenian history. Just a few days after the agreement was signed, Anar Karimov, first deputy minister of culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, tweeted that historic Armenian churches are really Albanian and not Armenian (https://twitter.com/Anar_Karim/status/1326437397270310912).

I hope Azerbaijan and Turkey are held accountable, but doubt anything will happen. The world ignored Armenia ‘s pleas again.