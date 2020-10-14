Safety, integrity are built into the process for handling ballots this election season

Reedley resident James Soto drove all the way into downtown Fresno to drop his ballot off at the Fresno County Elections Office ballot box, Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. Fresno Bee file

When it comes to vote-by-mail ballots, it may be reassuring to know that every single signature, on every single ballot envelope, is compared to the voter’s signature on their voter registration record.

Every single signature.

In fact, in the March presidential primary election, 87% of Fresno County ballots were cast by voters utilizing a vote-by-mail ballot. Every one of those ballots was returned in the corresponding envelope, and every signature was verified. A small number of signatures did not compare and those voters were contacted.

Let me explain how ballot are being handled this election season.

The process

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Fresno County Elections Office uses a signature verification software program that completes the first comparison. After this automated comparison, approximately 50% of the signatures are compared and verified. Those signatures that cannot be verified by the automated process are then viewed first-hand by staff trained to compare signatures. For those envelopes that do not compare correctly or do not have a signature, the voter will receive a letter and the opportunity to cure their ballot by signing a special form.

In some instances, voters may worry that their signature may have changed over the years. The recommendation is to re-register and provide a current handwriting sample. Paper registration cards can be obtained at post offices or call our office and we will mail you a form.

There will be a small number of ballots that will not be counted due to voters not taking the opportunity to sign and return the signature cure letter. However, voters are always contacted if there is an issue with their ballot and they are given an opportunity to cure the defect.

Follow your ballot

Voters have two ways to check the status of their ballot. Voters can track and receive notifications by signing up for this free service at www.WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov. A voter can check to see if their ballot has been processed by logging on to the Fresno County Elections website at www.VoteFresnoCounty.com. We encourage you to follow the process all the way through.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

No contact voting

In this COVID-19 world, voters are given no-contact voting opportunities. You will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. You can vote that ballot in the comfort of your home. And you can safely return that ballot by dropping the sealed, signed envelope into one of the 66 drop boxes located throughout Fresno County. A list of drop boxes is included in your vote-by-mail ballot package.

Another option would be to mail back your purple envelope. No postage necessary. The post office recommends you mail back your ballot at least one week before Election Day, which is Nov. 3. Whenever you mail it, be sure that it is postmarked on or before Election Day.

While election law allows a voter to give another person their sealed, signed return ballot envelope to return on the voter’s behalf, we strongly recommend that you only relinquish your ballot to someone you know and trust. The voter is in control of their ballot. We recommend that you utilize one of the no-contact voting opportunities — drop box or mail.

If voters have questions about the election process, we welcome the opportunity to answer questions and help voters understand the process. Contact us at (559) 600-VOTE (8683) or by email at: clerk-elections@fresnocountyca.gov.