If humanity is to survive the rapidly warming climate, serious change has to start now

Judging from the latest climate news — that the decade just ended was the warmest in recorded history — we’re doing it wrong. All of us.

From nonprofit foundations and labor unions to politicians and government regulators to farmers and Wall Street, we have our horns locked in a decades-old, institutional struggle for dominance, the politics of which have carried us to the edge of the climate precipice.

Yet as the ground crumbles beneath our feet, we persist in strategies that mostly serve to ensure a hardening of the status quo and our ultimate demise.

It’s a rapidly diminishing status of “normal” marked by increasingly worse weather, ecosystem collapse, and resultant food instability; greater physical risk from flood, drought, wildfire, and war; and millions of victims seeking a safe refuge far from home.

However, the January announcement of the decade just ended as record-setting carried more than the usual cautionary statements. What’s different, scientists from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agree, is the pace of the heating. It’s accelerating.

Nineteen of this century’s first 20 years were among the 20 hottest ever recorded, and the last five years are the warmest on record.

Coincidentally, last year marked my 20th year as a climate activist. I’ve taken deep dives into electoral politics, government bureaucracy, health care, organized labor, public education and the nonprofit sector.

Most people’s shared goals have been to build political power and enact the public policies necessary to end poverty, racism, and militarism, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “triple evils.” More than one organization’s protest T-shirts bore the civil rights icon’s warning, “The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict.”

Well, welcome to the 21st century, where people’s neutrality has led to a hell on Earth for many, and everyone alive faces the greatest moral conflict in the existence of our species. The triple evils are at the heart of humanity’s crisis, and to turn away from the science of climate change now and its urgent call for action is to turn away from a burning house and the sleeping family within.

The coming decade is undeniably the most important in human history. To give today’s children a two-thirds chance of avoiding runaway global warming, greenhouse gas emissions must be cut in half by 2028. By 2030 the odds drop to dead even.

Nothing short of “steep structural changes in the world economy” will do, according to the July 2019 report Climate Change and Poverty from the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights.

Our poverty-inducing, fossil fuel-based economy won’t shift without a serious re-evaluation of our politics. Given that greenhouse gas emissions continue to skyrocket — 2019 set a record for carbon dioxide and methane pollution — it’s fair to conclude that the practices of the past won’t save the future.

Consider the stakes here in the San Joaquin Valley. Farm and oilfield workers hold the most vulnerable jobs. Too much water and oil have been extracted from beneath our rich soils, and the responsible industries are now subject to long overdue regulation. Hundreds of thousands of farm acres are to be idled, oil and methane extraction eventually ended.

What does the future hold for these workers and their families? Their neighborhoods and communities? Many already live in poverty and are highly vulnerable to economic disruption.

For this entire valley to avoid the dismal fate of failed coal mining regions, we’ll need a green jobs program capable of absorbing tens of thousands of farm and oilfield workers annually into public sector jobs focused on installing clean energy systems, constructing affordable housing, building groundwater recharge systems, fire protection, and more.

Nationally, this crisis will cost trillions of dollars to address. It can only be funded through steep taxes on the accumulated wealth and annual incomes of the billionaire class, accompanied by deep cuts in military spending, closure of corporate tax loopholes, and re-regulation of the financial sector.

It’s going to take a return to Dr. King’s movement, the peaceful, political revolution currently being led by Green New Deal advocate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the climate warriors of the youth-led Sunrise Movement, and support for the one presidential candidate both have endorsed: Sen. Bernie Sanders.