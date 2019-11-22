Reach out, enjoy life, and cartwheel while you can

Fresno resident Jeannie Liao, left, is seen with former San Francisco 49er quarterback Joe Montana. Liao was a Gold Rush cheerleader for several years. Special to The Bee

How many things do you remember from 1990? Thirty years have gone by, but there are some memories that stay with us. Recently, I learned that seeing dear friends from our past triggers a memory. Some of those friends reappear from 30 years ago, and those friends connect us with wonderful memories.

I recently ran into someone from 30 years ago; it took a few moments to recognize one another. I realized he catered our wedding in 1990. That was a long time ago; so much life has occurred since then. He immediately said my name: “Jeannie, Jeannie Liao. I did your wedding many moons ago.” I was impressed he recalled this, as I am certain he has catered countless weddings and events during the years since then.

At that moment, it was if we were transported back into the ’90s. We were much younger, but the memory was vivid like it was yesterday. As people swirled around us, we continued to pull down the memories. He continued on, “I remember your special day. It was held in the evening at a venue where we brought everything there.” The details were clear — what was served, working with my family on the details, and all the people who were celebrating together.

I stood in amazement, smiling; he genuinely cared and recalled that day in 1990. I did not realize he would remember, but he did. He even remembered the reception and me cartwheeling in my wedding dress along with my fellow San Francisco 49er cheerleaders and my family. This made me laugh. I suppose it is rare for a bride to tumble across the dance floor, but I did, and he remembered.

Why does this matter? It matters because he cared about me as a person then and now. It matters because it showed he cares about people. It matters because we need to shine the light on people spreading kindness. It matters because my mom and dad always surrounded me with great people; and they knew he was talented 30 years ago, even when he was just starting out. It matters because this event was not just a catering job with no heart. It was all heart, special to me but also special to him. It meant something because he cares about the people and community he is serving. It’s nice to feel special, and I am pretty sure he has a way of making everyone feel special. It matters because he was establishing himself in the Central Valley, and you remember the people who are loyal and supportive at the very beginning when you are working hard to prove yourself. It matters because this is why his businesses are established restaurants 30 years later. Treating people right is one reason why The Elbow Room and Riley’s Brew Pub are successful.

It’s rare that you find people who truly care, but when you do; it is beautiful. We need more of this in the world. Our children need to be surrounded by people who are loyal and care with their heart. We need to model how to treat one another and connect with people; to go beyond our bubble of comfort and smile, laugh, and remember good times. If we would have walked by, none of this would have occurred; a missed opportunity to laugh about a cartwheeling bride in 1990.

If this was passed from one generation to the next, our community would be a better place. Reach out, enjoy life, and cartwheel while you can. You never know who will be smiling and how long they will remember.

And if you do remember, reach out and tell them. It’s a beautiful thing when we reminisce about those cartwheel moments from 30 years ago.

Jeannie Liao is CEO of Liao Company of Fresno. Email, liaocompany@gmail.com; www.liaocompany.com; Instagram and Facebook @liaocompany.