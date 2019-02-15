Fresno Unified’s Holland Locker: strong advocate, great leader, people person

As leaders, we endeavor to motivate, model leadership, cultivate strengths and implement skills of those who have made a difference in our own leadership. In education, it’s about family, classrooms and mentorship, not only in our schools, but also in our community. Holland Locker served 39 years as an educator and 37 years in the Fresno Unified School District. Holland not only made an impact in our educational community, but also in the Fresno community, as evidenced by his community involvement and many friendships.
Holland’s career in education included being an elementary school teacher, vice principal, principal, district office administrator in human resources and an assistant superintendent. He was selected as a finalist for the Excellence in Education Award for School Leadership. Every step that Holland took was meaningful and inspirational.
Holland was a man of action with a vision, possessing strong leadership skills. He influenced, motivated and inspired those he worked with, and his work ethic was second to none. As an assistant superintendent overseeing elementary schools, he was responsible for school leadership, improving student achievement, staffing personnel, and assisting with any parent, community or school needs, among many responsibilities. He maintained high expectations of students, teachers, staff, principals, colleagues and himself. He was articulate in expressing his expectations and ideas to promote a positive learning environment for all. Holland supported schools to ensure leaders possessed the needed skills to improve student learning. Principals would perform their best in leading their schools because they knew Holland was leading them in the right direction. He believed in doing what it took to get the job done right.
Holland was a people person. He made everyone feel important in his or her own roles. He nurtured and strengthened colleagues, staff and students.
One of Holland’s many career highlights was the successful restructuring of Phoenix Academy, which is a school focusing on behavior management of at-risk students. He had the ability to be creative in forming groups consisting of community members, county leaders and district personnel, together developing a program to promote a positive learning environment. He fostered interagency support with Child Protective Services, Fresno Police Department, Health Services and Child Welfare and Attendance. Holland had a heart for students requiring special attention and services.
He loved attending our district and community sports events. At the elementary level he coached several sports and was competitive. He always instilled in his players the way to win or lose with integrity.
Holland was a man of respect, honor, and talent. Throughout his career in education, he received many awards and acknowledgements for his accomplishments. He truly made a difference in the lives of so many. Holland made his family, friends, colleagues and me so proud.
Holland was a great friend! He knew my family and was at my side during the illnesses and deaths of my father, mother, brother and daughter. He was there to comfort and give me strength to continue on. I’m going to miss my best friend, brother and colleague, as so many others can say the same. He truly touched many!
Our educational system needs more passionate advocates like Holland Locker.
Elva V. Coronado is a retired assistant superintendent at the Fresno Unified School District.
