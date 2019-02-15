There is a critical need to grow the next generation of ag leaders

Development of the next generation of agricultural leaders is as important to California agriculture as the crops we grow that feed and clothe the nation and world.
Today, like never before, the viability and relevancy of our industry is challenged by many issues, including ever-expanding regulations and a growing urban population that mostly does not understand what we do and why we do it, even though they enjoy what we have done. Understanding our dilemma and seeking out pathways that reverse course is essential before more damage is done.
Therein lies our focus on the next generation. They must be better than we have ever been before.
Certainly, their proficiency in production, processing and marketing practices must rise to the next level as must their sophistication in bridging between rural and urban mindsets; developing relationships and communication skills that facilitate dispute resolution; and embracing leadership traits of vision, compassion, involvement and critical thinking.
Knowledge is power and once empowered in this manner, our future will become more secure. That is why we are so pleased that West Hills College Lemoore has been awarded state funding to launch a valleywide ag leadership initiative to foster the next generation of ag leaders. The course was launched in January, and is the initial offering of a broader Central Valley Community College Agricultural Leadership program initiative. The program will be available to all community college students in the region. Students will produce reports on significant issues affecting agriculture and meet weekly with agriculture leaders in a classroom setting, culminating with a visit to Sacramento where the students will interact with legislators, gubernatorial appointees, consultants and others.
We greatly appreciate the state funding in advancing this much-needed program, which will benefit students and agriculture for decades to come.
This was jointly authored by: George H. Soares, partner, Kahn, Soares and Conway LLP; Richard Matoian, executive director, American Pistachio Growers; Joel Nelsen, president, California Citrus Mutual; Roger Isom, president/CEO, Cal. Cotton Ginners and Growers Association and Western Agricultural Processors Association; George Radanovich, president, California Fresh Fruit Association; Karen Musson, CEO, Gar and Ester Tootelian Charitable Foundation; Ruthann Anderson, President/CEO, California Association of Pest Control Advisers; Greg Musson, president, Gar Tootelian Inc.; Dusty Ference, executive director, Kings County Farm Bureau; Manuel Cunha, president, Nisei Farmers League; Darrin Monteiro, director, member and government relations, California Dairies Inc.; Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director, Tulare County Farm Bureau; Ryan Jacobsen, executive director, Fresno County Farm Bureau; Laura Brown, director, state legislative affairs, California Women for Agriculture; Todd Sanders, executive director, California apple and blueberry commissions and Olive Growers Council of California; Will Scott, president, African American Farmers of California; Christina Beckstead, executive director, Madera County Farm Bureau.
