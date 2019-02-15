Thank you to all those teachers who inspire and care without fanfare

Great teachers, coaches, and educators are incredible. Everyone associated with our schools are included in this pool of excellence: teachers, coaches, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, administrators, custodians, school resource officers, nurses, office staff, maintenance and grounds staff, district office leaders. It takes a village to ensure our kids are in good hands; and within that village are difference makers.
Everyday throughout the school year educators make a difference in the lives of our students. Sometimes we see the actions which inspire, sometimes we hear the words or encouragement, but oftentimes we do not hear or see powerful interactions between staff and students. This is the beauty of being a teacher; making a difference in the life of a student, without fanfare. This is for all the educators who do the work with little or no recognition; we see you, our student’s know your gifts, and we value you.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Death seems to jolt us. It appears, sometimes out of nowhere. Unexpected. Untimely. This past year, a few great educators have left us. Great ones who on one day were in a classroom, but the next day, gone. We were left to wonder how could this happen; and we had no other choice then to keep it together.
Our students met grief head on. Months later, they are still trying to figure out how to navigate pain and disruption in their lives. One of those students randomly said to me, “I kept the last message he sent.” I assumed the message was about studying for an upcoming quiz or exam; or a directive to do this, and then do that, or else there will be consequences; typical teacher commands. What I read was more than that, much more:
“Dear students,
I was not sure what to think of you animals 6 weeks ago, but now I realize that it’s so simple; you’re awesome! Be good.”
Two days later, he was gone.
My eyes welled up. This was more than beautiful. The message was not grandiose or extravagant; but was simple, kind, loving, heartfelt and powerful. The message was sent late into the evening; a caring heart of a teacher does not stop when the end-of-the-day bell rings. The caring heart of an educator is endless.
What a final message; what an impact. The thing about this is that he is an example of thousands of great teachers throughout the Central Valley. Awesome teachers, coaches, and educators are out there doing this daily; sending messages of hope, speaking words of encouragement, and doing all they can to make a difference. Sometimes we see it, oftentimes we do not; but inspiration is happening. I know it because I hear it on the football field and at school events. I see it because I am on the inside; I have been in the classroom, and on our school campuses working alongside great educators. I know it because my five children have had extraordinary teachers and coaches in their lives. I feel it because my gut knows when a teacher truly cares about the well-being of a child.
But I cannot keep up with the positive interactions between a student and their teachers because so much of the magic happens quietly, just like this “final message.” No audience. No applause. Just quiet messages of hope, from the heart of a teacher to the heart of a student. And it does not matter if the students act like they don’t care, or if they think it’s not cool. We carry on because we know they all need it; everyone could benefit from a dose of kindness and encouragement.
There is no better time than now to acknowledge those who are the difference makers.
Thank a teacher, appreciate our educators, and value leaders in our children’s lives. Take action by supporting education through volunteerism or offer a donation to a program you support. Or simply show your gratitude by writing a note to say nothing more than “Thank you”! I know the difference it makes; I still have letters my students and their parents wrote 30 years ago during my first years of teaching. There is never too much gratitude in the world. There is never too much kindness or appreciation; and there certainly is never too much love to go around.
Life is fragile. Display kindness. Send someone a kind message. They probably need it more than you realize; you may never know the power of your encouragement.
A message. A moment to say thank you. A moment to smile. Let’s do it.
Jeannie Liao is a mother, writer and former administrator for Clovis Unified School District and the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. Reach her at liaocompany@gmail.com.
Comments