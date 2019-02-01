A lunch break, a short walk and discovery of a multitude of murals

Jackie Ryle, left, Rebecca Caraveo, center, and Sally Caglia, right, pose for a photo before the start of the 2017 unveiling and dedication ceremony the mural that pays homage to the Valley's poets and writers. The mural, on the south face of the former Fresno Bee building and now CMAC, is a project by Arte Americas with funding from McClatchy Fresno Art Endowment and the Fresno Arts Council. Muralists Francisco Letelier and Mauro Carrera were in attendance. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee file