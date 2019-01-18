Like MLK, Oskar Schindler upheld peace in the face of inhumanity

On Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his influential “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington D.C., just outside of the Lincoln Memorial. Contained within his acclaimed address was the line, “I say to you, my friends, that in spite of the difficulties and frustrations of the moment, I still have a dream.” MLK spoke with a passion, a passion sparked by his desire to see his fellow brothers and sisters live free of racial boundaries. And this same passion that MLK once had persists to this day. The Medecins Sans Frontieres foundation, or Doctors Without Borders, is an example of this passion in action. Doctors Without Borders is an example of Martin Luther King’s dream of helping others in times of need and providing assistance to those who are too poor or too disadvantaged to obtain it for themselves.