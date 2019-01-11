Remembering MLK’s noble quest for human dignity, freedom and social justice

I attended Tom Steyer’s town hall meeting held mid-December at the Falls Event Center in Fresno. Though I have been following Mr. Steyer for some time now, I had not seen him speak. I came away from the event struck by the many personal strengths he possesses: most notably his impressive intellect, his honest, principled approach to problem-solving, and (perhaps most refreshing) his apparent lack of ego, freeing him to really listen to the communities he aims to help.