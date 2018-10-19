’Tis the season to honor those whose shoulders we stand on

In my fantasy world this Halloween, I will follow the ancient All Hallow’s Eve tradition of honoring the deceased whose presence surrounds me in a miasma of fog and in the bright light of achievement. This medieval tradition, which some trace to Celtic origins, celebrates the night, Oct. 31, as the night before the day or days (some celebrate a three-day holiday, particularly in Mexico) when the deceased are recalled and honored, often at temporary altars. My focus is on our Fresno community and on the broader region.
Of course, our first thought must be for the Native Americans who for hundreds of years inhabited our valley; hunters and gatherers, they have now disappeared due to disease and even violence inflicted upon them.
And then we must think of the early growers leading teams of horses in their wheat fields before irrigation. No air conditioning for them. A tough life and some died at Muscle Slough fighting the power of the railroads. Some growers and ranchers did much to build our community and valley: Henry Miller, Russell Giffen, Frank O’Neal, Hollis Roberts, J.G. Boswell, and Jack Harris, Sr. All of these men worked hard in agriculture and deserve much praise for the economic success of the San Joaquin Valley.
In many wars our valley has sent soldiers to loyally serve. Let’s recall them.
Some deserve true immortal status, including Olympian Bob Mathias and world famous author William Saroyan.
And great business leaders deserve our homage: Lewis Easton, Leon Peters, Willis Kyle, W.M. Lyles, and Arthur Bernhauer.
Also looming up are two faith leaders of the evangelical community who dominated their era not only with their work in their churches but in the community at large: G.L. Johnson and Bufe Karraker. In serving People’s Church and Northwest Baptist, they were crucial to the whole Christian community.
They were joined by liberals such as Henry Hayden of College Community Congregational church (my minister) and Rabbi David Greenberg of the Temple Beth Israel, both of whom lent a broad view of faith encompassing all races, faiths and genders.
Bernie Sisk is hugely important as a congressman. He spearheaded water development in our valley, including the San Luis Dam. And Congressman John Krebs fought in his own “profiles of courage” to block the development of Mineral King in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. His campaign was successful and a wilderness area is rightfully named for him. Gov. Pat Brown led the explosive growth of our state with highway, water, and education initiatives. These outstanding men deserve their own altar in our imagined homage.
Civil rights and the need for change in our society erupted in boiling cascade. Cesar Chavez led a powerful movement to aid the largely Hispanic work force. Hugh Goodwin and Bud Gaston led the campaign for additional rights for the African American community by example as well as advocacy.
Of course, I think of attorneys. First coming to mind is Gilbert Jertberg, who founded a law firm and was then the unanimous choice of the local attorneys for the U.S. District Court and then the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. And there were the founders of law firms and I can visualize all of them as they assume their place in my pantheon: Dick McCormick, Walter Stammer, Bill Crossland, Harold Parichan, Bill Miles, Joe Kimble, Frank Lerrigo, David Peckinpah. I can see each of them at times stern in their advocacy and at other times laughing in an admiring circle of attorney friends.
In the medical field I think and revere Dwight Trowbridge, who founded the major opthalmology group in town. Or my personal doctors: Art Jing, Jack Thorburn, and Owen Steinbach who brilliantly devoted their careers to the health of our community.
There are so many more and my list is anecdotal. But let us return to the real meaning of Halloween, and think back to those we revere who are now gone: our parents, our benefactors, and the forebears who made all of this possible. Reverence can be the companion of goblins and pumpkins!
Phil Fullerton, a retired lawyer, has lived in Fresno more than 60 years. He can be reached at puyricard8@sbcglobal.net
