Time is running out to help the Blue Water Navy vets

In this May 1966 file photo, a U.S. Air Force C-123 flies low along a South Vietnamese highway spraying defoliants on dense jungle growth beside the road to eliminate ambush sites for the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. During the Vietnam War, Air Force C-123 planes sprayed millions of gallons of herbicides over the jungles of Southeast Asia to destroy enemy crops and tree cover. The war that people in the United States simply call Vietnam and the Vietnamese refer to as their Resistance War Against America has been over for 40-plus years, yet it lingers in so many ways. Anonymous AP file