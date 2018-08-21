Farm worker born in Porterville wants Valadao to secure an immigration solution

For millions of immigrant families like mine, these are not tempered times.
Fear, anxiety, pain, resentment, and helplessness has spread throughout the neighborhoods I visit regularly as a volunteer for the CHIRLA Action Fund and the UFW Foundation.
The Trump Administration’s crackdown on immigrants is not a figment of our imagination.
But I also see resilience, values, work ethic, a desire to survive and the clear understanding by our community that for things to change we must engage locally and nationally and at the ballot box to keep our elected officials accountable.
Two years ago I became eligible to vote for the first time.
I was so excited to cast my vote I ran from school early to drop off my ballot.
Finally, I thought, I was going to be able to have the ear of my elected officials, including Rep. David Valadao, in whose district I reside.
Sadly, his voting record and lack of willingness to push his party and challenge President Trump has disappointed me.
Because what happened to my family years ago is happening now to thousands and thousands of other families living, working and contributing in Bakersfield, Hanford, Porterville, Fresno, and throughout California.
Under the Trump administration, and with the acquiescence and votes by Republicans like Kevin McCarthy and Mr. Valadao, the attacks against immigrants – even against those with lawful presence such as the 800,000 youth with DACA, 400,000 TPS recipients, asylum seekers and refugees, and even naturalized citizens – have intensified and it’s a common occurrence that someone we know is likely facing the horrors of government-sponsored family separation.
Just two weeks ago, several of my father’s friends and co-workers were picked up by ICE on their way to work.
Their forced departure leaves behind entire families, U.S.-born children, and communities who are hurting.
This is what our local elected officials do not understand.
As much as we have been civil, pleaded, written, phoned, texted, emailed, and rallied peacefully outside their offices locally and in Washington, DC, they do not feel the need to address this crisis.
Not only are they not listening, their complicit votes with President Trump hurt us deeply.
That is why members of the Central Valley CHIRLA Action Fund rallied outside Mr. Valadao’s home last week. We needed to get his attention.
And contrary to ill-advised responses by his office, we would never even think of causing harm to his family, his property or him. We know what hurt feels like and we would never condone hurting anyone else.
But we are tired of not getting answers by Republicans who say they care and yet vote consistently to cause pain and suffering in our community.
Asking for civil, respectful discourse when there’s an all-out assault on the immigrant community is akin to asking a thirsty wanderer in the dry desert to keep it cool and wait calmly until they reach an oasis.
I have been to the offices of Rep. Valadao many times and my plea for justice has yet been met with a single act of compassion that makes a difference in the lives of families suffering the impact of our nation’s cruel and unjust immigration laws.
My mother remains deported, far away from me.
Causing temporary disruption in a politician’s life may be unpleasant. But what do you call caging children, separating families, deporting millions and criminalizing entire communities?
I have tried endlessly to prove my humanity to those in power, especially those who can do something to change the status quo with a simple vote.
I will continue to vote, ask questions, visit my representative’s office and peacefully take actions that become necessary because it is frustrating that those who have been elected to represent the community do not really see they have a community to represent.
Words are no longer valid, only action is.
