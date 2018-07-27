The question about citizenship proposed to be on the 2020 census? Get rid of it

In March, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, with the support of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ anti-immigrant Department of Justice, announced that he had directed the Census Bureau to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. Adding a new question on citizenship will increase census costs significantly and jeopardize a fair and accurate count by deterring many people from responding.
The data gathered by the census provides the basis for fair voting representation and helps our California leaders identify current and future needs for health care, infrastructure, education, housing and other services.
How can we take action? A 60-day comment period, which ends on Aug. 7, provides an opportunity to establish a strong, clear public record from a range of stakeholders who oppose the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. Make your voice heard and submit your public comment at censuscounts.org.
The untested and unnecessary citizenship question undermines the integrity of the census. Tell Congress and the Trump administration to support a fair and accurate census and remove the citizenship question from the 2020 Census form.
Samuel Molina is the state director of Mi Familia Vota. He is based in Fresno.
Comments