Muslim ban 3.0 driven by fear and hatred. It must be dismantled

Syrian refugee Mahmoud Mansour, sitting with his daughters Sahar, 5, and Ruba, 11, holds documents for his U.S. resettlement application at his rented apartment in Amman, Jordan, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Mansour, who had been tapped for possible resettlement to the United States, says his hopes have been crushed for good by the Supreme Court's decision to uphold a Trump administration travel ban for Syria and four other Muslim-majority countries. Omar Akour AP