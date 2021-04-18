We’ve hit the COVID-19 vaccine plateau far too soon. Time to be selfish, Fresno

Fresno County residents are a giving sort. When our neighbors are in need, we’re quick to open our hearts and wallets.

Most of the time, this generosity speaks well of us as a community and works to our benefit. Right now, though, it’s a detriment. And unless we start acting in our own collective self interest, this tiresome pandemic will drag on for months longer than necessary.

Time to step up for ourselves, Fresno. How? By getting vaccinated for COVID-19, and sooner rather than later.

On the same day all California residents age 16 and older became eligible for shots, Fresno County public health officials delivered this troubling news: Due to lack of demand, 70% of the weekly allotment (some 28,000 out of 40,000 doses) was diverted to other counties in the central San Joaquin Valley and around the state.

This is exactly the spirit of giving we could do without.

Opinion

Even though the above figures apply specifically to mass vaccination sites like the county fairgrounds, Community Health Manager Joe Prado indicated local hospitals, clinics and pharmacies have reported similar slowdowns.

“What we’re seeing is that demand (for the vaccine) isn’t there,” Prado said Thursday. “Supply is no longer an issue. It’s really the demand.”

We’ve hit this plateau far too soon for our own good. While the raw numbers sound impressive — 216,482 Fresno County residents are fully vaccinated and 125,850 partially, according to the county’s dashboard — they cover only 33% of Fresno County’s estimated population of 1,042,157 and 43% of those 16 and older.

While that might make a dent in the problem, we’ll need a lot more group participation to stuff COVID-19 inside a car crusher and take it to the dump of pandemics past.

“We’ll never end this pandemic unless people are protected, and the best way to get people protected is to get them vaccinated,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer.

“The vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel,” Vohra added. “Now it’s up to us how long that tunnel lasts.”

Vaccines our ‘bridge back to normal life’

Honestly, it might be time to lay off the tunnel metaphors. They’re gloomy and depressing. But if Vohra wants to stay on theme, here’s one he might employ during future Zoom calls: The vaccines are our bridge back to normal life.

That’s the message vaccine skeptics, fence-sitters and procrastinators need to hear.

This isn’t about people who can’t get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons. Nor are we going to reach the tribe that believes the injections are a vessel to transfer microchips into our bodies in order to track our moves and thoughts. Those folks are too far around the bend.

But if you’re someone who intends to get the vaccine at some point — just not now — consider speeding up that timetable for the collective good. Or if you’re considering but have yet to make up your mind, kindly do the research and ask questions without further delay.

Likewise, county officials must redouble outreach and education efforts, refute falsehoods and make the vaccine more readily available. Even if that entails, as Prado suggested, a neighborhood by neighborhood, street by street approach. Not just in rural communities, but also throughout urban ZIP codes where vaccination rates remain low.

It would also help if more elected officials and public figures joined the effort.

Leaders, influencers must amplify message

During the pandemic’s early months, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims appeared on billboards imploring residents to save lives by staying home. Mims ought to be equally visible, and forceful, on vaccines.

Why isn’t Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer touting the benefits of the vaccine on TV and radio spots? He’d be good at them. His initial tweet when he got vaccinated was good; he needs to do more. Then amplify the message by enlisting some well-known athletes, coaches, musicians and media personalities.

One local influencer who has already spoken up is Jose Ramirez. During a promotional event last month with sponsor Wonderful Pistachios, the world junior welterweight champion encouraged ag workers to get vaccinated.

But, really, the champ’s message applies to all 1 million of us. No matter where in Fresno County we live or what we do for a living.

“COVID-19 has affected us mentally as well as physically and emotionally and in many different ways,” Ramirez said. “It’s hurt a lot of people, so let’s work together as a team, as a whole, as a family to support the people that we love, the businesses that we love, our communities that we love, by taking that vaccine.”

Work together as a whole to support the people, businesses and communities we love. Couldn’t have said it better.