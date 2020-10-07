Readers react to columns on the Creek Fire, Valley air quality and KKK in Fresno

Rather than me hog the space today, let’s turn most of it over to emails and voice messages from readers reacting to an exceptionally newsy period.

● Despite being in the Creek Fire’s direct path, much of the private forest around Shaver Lake was spared. I tried to explain why.

“I want to commend you for your article about the land management that Southern California Edison has done within the Sierra National Forest,” emailed Erickson of Porterville, a retired forester. “For many years fire managers within the Forest Service have wanted to accomplish what (SCE) has done with regard to prescribed fire and land management.

“Our hands have been tied politically and environmentally by special interest groups and uneducated politicians. It breaks my heart to see the massive devastation that has happened here on the Sequoia and Sierra National Forests. It was no surprise to federal land managers when this all happened.”

No surprise at all. If only we had listened to decades of warnings.

“What a great article. I really hope policy makers in Sacramento and Washington read it and understand that proper forest management is an environmental benefit and would reduce the huge amount of carbon being emitted into the atmosphere by these horrendous fires,” John of Sacramento emailed.

Leading climate scientist (and California native) Daniel Swain told me the state faces a choice between a future of large controlled burns and large uncontrolled burns. There is no third option.

“Great job,” BH emailed. “Trump told Newsome (sic) to clean out the forests after Paradise, remember? He was ridiculed.”

First, it’s Newsom. Second, Trump advised California’s governor to “rake” the forest. The president deserved the ridicule he got.

“I remember an Audubon or Sierra Club meeting years ago where (an SCE forester) explained their methods and said you could hear birds everywhere in their forest, but not in the nearby overgrown federal forest. Just thought you’d be interested in that detail,” Ruth of Fresno wrote.

You thought right.

● Five days after I unearthed the little-known fact that its baseball facility is named after a KKK member, Fresno City College removed John Euless’ name from the ballpark. Not everyone was pleased.

“What happened decades ago should be left alone,” Kevin of Fresno said. “People like you like to toss a few bombs, and then run and hide.”

Been here 22 years, in full view.

“If we insist on only honoring ‘perfect souls’ when naming public venues, then perhaps we will have to name everything ‘Marek Warszawski,’ ” Kim K. of Fresno wrote.

Way too many letters.

● Reaction to my take on Clovis restaurant House of Juju and its owners’ controversial COVID-19 stance was all over the menu.

“You say you will be ordering a Calamity Jane to go. After a hit job like this I wouldn’t blame them if they don’t serve you and I hope they don’t. What a pompas (sic) ass,” Kim S. of Fresno emailed.

Good thing she didn’t say pompous ass. Then I’d be ticked.

“Calamity Jane WAS my favorite, too,” Lynn of Fresno emailed. “I have no respect for people who break rules to the public’s detriment. I won’t go back. I can make my own version at home. I will not patronize Pismo Grill again, either, for the same reason. Horrific times, such as a pandemic, causes people to show who they really are. I will find another favorite.”

Completely understood. These are personal choices. We each make our own.

“I do not agree with your positions on nearly everything,” Darryl of Fresno wrote. “But, kudos to you for sitting down with the owners of House of Juju and having a conversation with them. It sounds to me like at the end of the day, you guys agree to disagree. I like that. We need more of that and less rage and canceling of those we don’t like.”

Here’s how I look at it: Empathy cannot be reserved for those we agree with 100% the time.

● Breathing in the San Joaquin Valley has never been more unhealthy. Yet the Valley Air District relies on an alert system that doesn’t deliver the latest information.

“We appreciate your righteous rant on air quality reporting in today’s Bee!” co-signed by two Fresno doctors.

Righteous rants are a house specialty, especially when it comes to air quality. I also try to offer helpful suggestions.

“My belief is that the (Valley Air District) does not want to be totally transparent with the public as that might alarm citizens about the true quality of the air they are forced to breathe. That might lead to pressure on the Board to do more than they are doing. It also isn’t good PR to encourage people to move to the Valley when their health is likely at risk, so keeping that dirty little secret is in the county’s best interest,” Mark of Fresno wrote.

Make that eight counties’ dirty little secret.

“Thanks Marek, another great column,” Steve of Fresno emailed. “Nice to know you’re always on top of it and holding feet to the fire for those who need it!”

You’re welcome. My hands aren’t tired yet.