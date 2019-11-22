‘What were you thinking when you sent Devin Nunes to Congress?’ Out-of-towners want to know

By now, your opinion on Rep. Devin Nunes is probably well-formed and just as intractable.

Admire him or loathe him, the Tulare Republican is more polarizing than Brussels sprouts.

But for millions of Americans from outside our region, this week’s House impeachment hearings on President Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine offered their first prolonged exposure to Nunes’ peculiar brand of politics.

Several of them reacted to what they saw and heard by emailing letters to The Fresno Bee. So many, I thought I’d share.

(You’ll undoubtedly notice the absence of pro-Nunes sentiment, which was not intentional on my part. Angry people tend to send letters, not those who are pleased.)

Without further adieu:

“After watching all of the impeachment hearings I am amazed that the good people of California ever felt that Devin Nunes is someone they wanted representing them in Congress,” writes Cynthia Lover of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“His statements and oratory are disingenuous and hypocritical. Clearly he has no moral backbone and I hope that for the good of the country, after watching his performance, his constituents will vote for whomever runs against him in his next election. I attempted to email him directly, but as I do not live in his zip code, he is not interested in my opinion.”

Don’t feel bad, Cynthia. Nunes isn’t interested in hearing from his constituents, either. Unless, of course, your views are in lockstep with his — and you can afford $2,700-a-plate fundraisers.

“It is apparent Mr. Nunes has become a perfect example of someone who puts his political party’s positions over his country. More shameful, Mr. Nunes’ allegiance seems to lie with a leader who is either so inept, corrupt or both, instead of upholding our country’s Constitution and laws,” writes Bill Adelman of Galt.

“While I do not belong to the Democratic party, I will support any other candidate who runs against him in next year’s election. Mr. Nunes needs to be removed from office as soon as possible. Perhaps he can better serve the American people if he returns to his ‘farm.’”

What farm would that be? The one in Tulare that doesn’t grow anything of value, or his family’s dairy operation in Iowa?

“Rep. Nunez (sic) continues to make a mockery of the impeachment hearings, a process of inquiry mandated by the U.S. Constitution whenever a president of the U.S.A. is alleged to have violated the Constitution,” writes Larry Naritomi of Monterey Park.

“Perhaps, Nunez (sic) and cohorts need a primer on the specifics of the alleged violation committed by President Trump.”

Perhaps. More likely Nunes et al have their story, and they’re sticking to it regardless of any evidence or testimony.

“There is a very valid and important reason for the Whistleblower Protection Act as it … provides government employees legal protection from retribution for reporting perceived wrongdoing within our government,” writes Charles Killingsworth of Ojai, who identified himself as a 1971 Fresno State graduate.

“Rep. Nunes seems to be trying to undermine this Act by demanding that the whistleblower be questioned by the Republicans in Congress, which would lead to this person being identified publicly.

“How can anyone vote for a person who seemingly is bent upon such behavior?”

Excellent question.

“The Oath of Office of US Congressional Representatives promises, in part: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic … that I take this obligation freely … so help me God,” writes Jack Stevens of Boise, Idaho.

“Nunes’ own Oath promises loyalty only to the Constitution of the United States. America’s Constitution does not even suggest that Nunes should be loyal to the president. Nunes promised ‘So help me God.’

“Is Nunes keeping his promise to God?”

Can’t answer that one. But, surely, what matters more right now is whether Nunes is keeping his promise to the American people.

“I am from Georgia, not California,” writes Dick Marti of Trifton, “but I just wanted to drop a quick note to you and your readers: What were you thinking when you sent Devin Nunes to Congress as your Representative? Have you no sense of shame? Try to do better at the next election.”

Let’s answer Dick’s queries and comments, in order:

I have no idea.

Evidently not.

Thanks, we’ll try our best.