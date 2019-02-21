Merger of T-Mobile, Sprint could bring high-speed service to Valley’s rural reaches

With the introduction of the “Green New Deal” Democratic members of Congress have issued a demand to address the greatest challenge of our time: climate change. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., introduced a nonbinding resolution in the House and Senate that puts forth a 10-year goal to convert “100 percent of the power demand in the United States” to clean, renewable and zero-emission energy sources.”