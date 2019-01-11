TJ Cox: We need real border security now, but the border wall is not it

In this file photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a silver Jeep Cherokee that suspected smugglers were attempting to drive over the U.S.-Mexico border fence is stuck at the top of a makeshift ramp early Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012, near Yuma, Ariz. U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Yuma Station seized both the ramps and the vehicle, which stalled at the top of the ramp after it became high centered. The fence is approximately 14 feet high where the would-be smugglers attempted to illegally drive across the border. The two suspects fled into Mexico when the agents arrived at the scene. President Donald Trump is threatening to declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress if he can't reach a deal with Democrats to fund his promised border wall. U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP AP