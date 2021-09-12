Letters to the Editor The recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom: Letters to the editor of The Fresno Bee, Sept. 12, 2021

Gov. Newsom as a write-in candidate?

I look at the slate of candidates to replace Gavin Newsom, should he be recalled, with great trepidation. There are many fine folks on the ballot, but there is not one name on that list that I would vote for to govern California.

I know it's too late for this idea to get much traction, but what would be wrong with voting to recall Gov. Newsom and then voting for him as a write-in candidate.

If the governor is as smart as he thinks he is, it might be a wake-up call. The message being: Gov. Newsom, you have done some good so far in your term. However, you have failed miserably in other arenas. The remaining days of your term will determine whether or not you will get a chance at another term.

Daniel C. Dunham, Fresno

Affirm Newsom, vote no on recall

With the recall election looming, please vote “no” against a right-wing, cynical effort to recall Gov. Newsom.

He has led California through the pandemic better than any governor, helping to keep California’s infection and death rate among the lowest in the country. California’s great economy is also rebounding at one of the fastest rates.

California is not experiencing the resurgence of infections and deaths from the Delta variant found in states with irresponsible, anti-science Republican governors, where thousands of schoolchildren are being infected. This nightmare scenario could occur in California if a Republican replaces Gov. Newsom.

The recall election is an opportunity to give Gov. Newsom the overwhelming vote of confidence he has earned by voting “no.” He has provided consistent, effective leadership during the worst health crises in California’s history. Sitting this election out would prove disastrous for California, our economy, and the welfare of our children.

Tom Tyner, Clovis

Want hope? Then vote no on recall

Do you remember what the morning of Nov. 9, 2016 felt like? Pretty awful … I urge my fellow Californians: be responsible, turn in your ballots, vote no in the current and ongoing gubernatorial recall election. We do not need or want a repetition of that doom and foreboding, a premonition that was all too clearly validated in the years that followed.

If the past five years have taught us anything about our political community, it is this: we need responsible, competent, and compassionate leadership, not chaos. Not conspiracies, not wildly irresponsible misinformation, not violence, not poorly managed public health.

Again, I urge my fellow Californians: vote no before the closing of the polls on Sept. 14, so that Gov. Newsom can continue the job of addressing the complex issues that affect us all. So that the morning of Sept. 15 will dawn with hope rather than dread.

David Borofka, Clovis

Recalling Newsom is only logical step

The Fresno Bee Editorial Board is recommending a “no” vote be cast in the recall election of Gavin Newsom. They have commented that Newsom has not done anything “egregious” enough to warrant a “yes” vote. In a legal context, the term egregious refers to actions or behaviors that are staggeringly bad, or obviously wrong, beyond any reasonable degree. This may be questioned for individual actions, but look at the “sum of the parts.”

Newsom is on a schedule to remove all prisoners from incarceration and thus close our prisons. How “obviously wrong” is this decision? Crime rates are escalating. The morale of police departments is dropping to historical lows. The sight of thieves walking out of stores with bags of pilfered items without retaliation is obviously wrong. Seventeen Walgreen stores in the San Francisco area have closed their doors because theft is not being stopped.

Disneyland in Anaheim was the only Disney property in the world that was closed because of the pandemic. This impacted over 700,000 people who had jobs not only with Disney but the hotels and eating business surrounding Disneyland. That is a conservative area of the state of California, but not all of those 700,000 were Republicans.

It is reported that over 20% of all restaurants in the state of California have closed their doors, not to be reopened. The closing was due to conditions placed upon them that had nothing to do with the “science” of the pandemic. A large contingent of these laid-off employees are Democrats.

The Economic Development Department has lost billions of dollars due to the ineptness of the programs. This is “staggeringly bad.” Money was sent to those incarcerated that was not deserved. This is tax money paid by hard-working citizens. It was reported that “no one would answer the phone” at the EDD offices. This is something that Gavin Newsome could correct. Teaching someone to answer a phone is not that difficult.

The decision to vote “yes” on the recall is the only logical conclusion to these obvious egregious decisions made by Gavin Newsom.

Thomas Williams, Fresno

Newsom wrong to let killer go free

As a disabled person (totally blind), through his inaction Gov. Newsom has insulted and demeaned each and every disabled California resident. Due to his refusal to intercede, the killer of a developmentally disabled individual, David Weidert, will be released, even though his sentence included the possibility of life.

Weidert did not just kill is developmentally disabled victim, he beat and tortured the man and then forced him to dig his own grave! Recent articles and TV news stories show us that the family of this victim still lives in fear of Mr. Weidert, but that was apparently of no concern. But after all, he was just a person with a disability, meaning that his life was worth less to our governor than somebody else’s.

The inaction on the part of Newsome is a clear indication that this governor cares nothing for the disabled in general or the developmentally disabled in particular.

Truly, this is a new low for Mr. Newsom. With luck, this will be his last insult to California citizens. With luck, this sad chapter in California history will come to a close on Sept. 14.

David McElroy, Visalia

Lots of reasons to recall Newsom

So, The Fresno Bee and the rest of the Democrat controlled California press corps are spending a ton of ink telling us why we should not recall Gavin Newsom. The latest excuse, of course, has to do with race. Larry Elder is not really Black, so he must not be elected, or some such nonsense. But have you noticed what The Fresno Bee and the rest of the Press in this state are not mentioning?

Here is just a small list that I put together:

1. Out of control housing costs

2. Legalized shoplifting

3. The price of gas in California compared to the rest of the US

4. The stupidly high cost of electricity

5. Blackouts

6. Not enough water for the state population

7. Forest mismanagement

8. Homelessness

9. Home burglaries

10. Some of the highest tax burdens in the country

11. About a bazillion other problems

12. The fact that Democrats own all of these issues because they are in total control of this state

I would ask The Fresno Bee when they are going to cover these issues, but I know I won't get an answer. The “peasants” just don't deserve answers, do they?