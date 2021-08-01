Letters to the Editor Creek Fire’s undetermined cause: Letters to the editor, Aug. 1, 2021

Cressman's General Store, destroyed in last year's Creek Fire, and the remains of its gas station appear at lower right while surrounded by mostly charred terrain along Highway 168 above the four-lane section near Pine Ridge in this drone image taken in April 2021. Fresno Bee file

Flaming squirrel starts Creek Fire?

The Forest Service concluding an undetermined cause of the Creek Fire is puzzling, considering their 1994 Big Creek Fire finding was a downed powerline catching a ground squirrel on fire!

If lightning is the probable cause, then it would seem that the fire personnel in Big Creek would have watched for down strikes from inside a vehicle on the helipad. They are perfectly aware that a vehicle makes a dandy Faraday cage. I’ve also met a few of them and know how excited they get when a lightning bust occurs.

Maybe the actual cause was a joint smoking ground squirrel?

Gordon Yamanaka, Clovis

COVID vaccines long time coming

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but, as has been said, “facts are facts.” Crediting D. Trump with the COVID-19 vaccine, per Marc Thiessen, glosses over the facts. Yes, the former president allocated finding, but he has not put his mouth where is money is. If he wanted or earned credit, he should have recognized the virus for what it is, not a case of the flu or cured by ingesting bleach. He secretly received a vaccine in December, but only recently advocated inoculation.

The building block of the vaccine was decades in the making. One does not re-invent an automobile at the car plant. New gadgets, etc., have their beginnings in the 19th and 20th centuries, if not earlier. Yes, even computers and vaccines.

Ann Pardini, Fresno

Be American, give a hearty ‘Greetings!’

Greetings America! We are a great nation! But we are not great because we are perfect — far from it. We are a great nation because the people of America are willing to listen to one another, learn from our mistakes and make change. There’s no other nation on the planet like us. There is no difference between us, regardless of our skin color. We all have the same Father who is in heaven. I believe we can make lasting change starting with how we treat one another. I am not against you, and I believe you are not against me.

I fear we are losing our compassion for one another in all of the noise.

Regardless of our viewpoint on the topic of the day, we should not let it destroy our humanity. From this day forward when we meet, I will say, Greetings! When you see me, you say Greetings! I will welcome and recognize you, and in turn, you welcome and recognize me. A simple sign of acceptance and understanding for each other. Let’s all strive to be compassionate in these troubling times while we listen, learn, and make change.

David Pierce, Hanford

Error in Clovis writer’s essay

Diane Pearce obviously didn’t take a statistics and probability class to learn that correlation is not causation in her argument against a teachers union in Clovis. If she did, she might dismount her high horse when she learns that neighborhoods of south Fresno were found to have some of the highest concentrated poverty in our nation (40% or more of four-person families who earn less than the poverty rate of $25,100 per year).

The study did find that such conditions see correlation with more crime and lower education achievement. In contrast, Clovis contains no neighborhoods with an extreme poverty designation.

It takes a rather small person to use poor people as unwitting scapegoats to further one’s political bias.

Derek Boucher, Clovis

Good reason for pope’s decision

On July 18 Anne Greening wrote about how Pope Francis met with President Biden, but denied an audience with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The answer for why Pompeo was denied was made clear by the Vatican: The pope does not see politicians during an election period, for obvious reasons.

Pope Francis is a Jesuit and upholds certain values. These values include faith, justice, and solidarity with the poor and excluded. The Jesuits are committed to the creation of a culture of hospitality and solidarity with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. They advocate for compassionate and humane policies that honor the inherent dignity of every person.

Mike Pompeo was secretary of state during the period of time when children were separated from their parents at the border, an objectively inhumane policy lacking compassion. And how could we forget the way former President Trump demonized Mexicans and immigrants in general. Such actions are an affront to the Jesuit values Pope Francis upholds.

There is much more to the Catholic faith than your stance on abortion, and those who diminish it to one issue should reflect on what it really means to be a Catholic.

Lorena Meeks, Fresno

Fresno as a City of Tomorrow

When I ran for City Council in 1987, I envisioned Fresno as a City of Tomorrow, with a proposed theme park on or near the old Sunmaid Raisin Plant. It was in the right part of town, south near Highway 99.

Fresno is and always was a hub city, with even a more attractive future with High Speed Rail. I’m glad the Mayor sees the light on this and I support him wholeheartedly.

Woodrow Nichols, Fresno

To vaccinate more, give Trump credit

To address vaccine hesitancy and increase the number of shots in arms, President Biden should go on national TV and state: “I want to express my profound thanks to former President Trump for funding Operation Warp Speed. Your program was critical for the rapid production of our life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. Thank you, Mr. Trump!”