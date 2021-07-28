Letters to the Editor Freeway trash: Letters to the editor, July 28, 2021

Orange trash bags left along east side of Freeway 41 north of Olive Avenue Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Fresno. Fresno Bee file

Saw trash, Caltrans took it away

I reported a huge, burnt junk pile at the Herndon and Blackstone (Highway) 41 north onramp. Within two days they responded and cleaned it all up.

It looks wonderful — keep Fresno clean of these messes. If you see something, please call them and they will respond . Thank you again, Caltrans.

David Faeth, Fresno

Pressing need for affordable housing

RE: “Fresno got millions for rent relief amid COVID. Why have so few residents received it?” Your article speaks to the fact: Without relief money, more individuals and families in Fresno would face homelessness. Funding is a starting point to preventing and addressing the challenges renter’s face during this pandemic.

With the eviction moratorium in place to help renters, can we do something about the affordable housing issue renters face here in the Valley? With funding to support renters to make it through the pandemic, the cost of renting still remains a barrier for sustainability.

In Fresno 43% of all households face a housing burden, and 28% are facing a severe housing burden, meaning they are already spending 50% of their income on housing. This leaves many families having to choose between essentials like rent, health insurance, and food. More than 36,500 low-income renter households in Fresno do not have access to affordable housing. The city of Fresno needs to take action in creating more affordable housing for families who are living well below the poverty levels here in the Central Valley.

We are in a housing crisis where the most vulnerable populations are being impacted the most. The city of Fresno and the City Council need to approve and prioritize more affordable housing projects in all parts of the city. Our City Council has a responsibility to the quality of life for all. By planning and implementing strategies that build up our city and communities and create equity, all residents will have the opportunity to live sustainably.

Ruben Garcia, Fresno

Marijuana ban must be reconsidered

Thoughts on American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson: I support the punishment on Ms. Richardson. However, people use marijuana to help them deal with stress. This is what she did. Wrong move being that Olympic committee has banned this drug for Olympic athletes when competing. Being that marijuana is not performance enhancing, the Olympic committee will now be forced to reconsider the ban on marijuana because it is not a performance enhancing drug. This will be the positive coming out of the issue.

Again, Black women are pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable and what is not. I am glad that she took full responsibility for her actions. Her action of articulating full responsibility was another good that came from this unfortunate choice on her part. Marijuana can be good for you if you use it appropriately. Looking forward to seeing her run again in the next Summer Olympics.

Homer Gee Greene Jr., Fresno

COVID vaccines long time coming

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but, as has been said, “facts are facts.” Crediting D. Trump with the COVID-19 vaccine, per Marc Thiessen, glosses over the facts. Yes, the former president allocated finding, but he has not put his mouth where is money is. If he wanted or earned credit, he should have recognized the virus for what it is, not a case of the flu or cured by ingesting bleach. He secretly received a vaccine in December, but only recently advocated inoculation.

The building block of the vaccine was decades in the making. One does not re-invent an automobile at the car plant. New gadgets, etc., have their beginnings in the 19th and 20th centuries, if not earlier. Yes, even computers and vaccines.

Ann Pardini, Fresno

Be American, give a hearty ‘Greetings!’

Greetings America! We are a great nation! But we are not great because we are perfect — far from it. We are a great nation because the people of America are willing to listen to one another, learn from our mistakes and make change. There’s no other nation on the planet like us. There is no difference between us, regardless of our skin color. We all have the same Father who is in heaven. I believe we can make lasting change starting with how we treat one another. I am not against you, and I believe you are not against me.

I fear we are losing our compassion for one another in all of the noise.

Regardless of our viewpoint on the topic of the day, we should not let it destroy our humanity. From this day forward when we meet, I will say, Greetings! When you see me, you say Greetings! I will welcome and recognize you, and in turn, you welcome and recognize me. A simple sign of acceptance and understanding for each other. Let’s all strive to be compassionate in these troubling times while we listen, learn, and make change.

David Pierce, Hanford

Be amazed by reading the obits

For years now, I have been fascinated by the obits in the paper. Not in a morbid way, but in amazement of the accomplishments which the deceased have experienced. From service in the military, civic contributions or just plain family deeds.

Their works made our planet a more wonderful place to live. I urge your readers to pause in this section and reflect. You might just see someone you knew.