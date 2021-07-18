Letters to the Editor Fresno High mascot change: Letters to the editor, July 18, 2021

Fresno High is doing away with its warrior mascot. Fresno Bee file

Applauds Fresno High masot change

I applaud the move by the FUSD school board to change the mascot of Fresno High, a change long overdue as a symbolic way to make things right.

A recent Bee article noted that some board members were concerned with the cost ($400,000) of making the change. While it is appropriate for the board to exercise its fiduciary responsibility, what gets lost in such fiscal obsession is the cost that cannot be so easily quantified. In such cases, we need leaders to be asking, “What is/has been the social/psychological cost to native peoples who have suffered genocide and persistent marginalization by dominant culture, all while being fetishized and caricatured by the Fresno High usage for decades? What value do we place on these persons and their well-being?”

If fiscal budgets speak to what we truly value, I would like to see more collective budgeting in our region that is driven by making things right where there has been harm and the pursuit of human well-being, even when it feels expensive/exorbitant.

Peter Smith, Fresno

FUSD trustees, it is time to move on

As a graduate of Fresno High School, having to watch six incompetent board members succumb to the will of a disaffected individual, it made me aware how unwilling they are to listen to their local constituents, especially one regarding an honored tradition of continuing a beautiful Native American image at my alma mater.

Unfortunately, the actions of this majority “Sick-Six” proves their unwillingness to consider their voices, including those opposing the Fresno High debacle that will cost at least $450,000, with a high potential of overruns.

Their response: “Move on!”

Only after legal action was taken, it now shows that this board majority operated under the cover of COVID and did not undertake due diligence in gathering facts, but looked for self-justification to push their radical agenda of cancel culture.

To no surprise, many in the community strongly oppose allocating over half a million dollars to remove these images, and many believe there are better things upon which to spend our tax dollars.

Now a recall movement has begun…I encourage FUSD parents to sign the petitions and get rid of the “Sick-Six!” It is time to “Move On!”

John Flores, Fresno

Pot shops need to be set up right

I am writing in response to George Boyadjian’s recent essay in The Bee. He sounded frustrated with the cannabis application process. I hope he understands the cannabis business, like other industries, requires equity, financial support, professional business plans, and responsible ownership.

Mr. Boyadjian points out that the social equity applicants were “harmed by the war on drugs.” I would note that we were all harmed by the war on drugs. The regulators are attempting to level the playing field on social equity applicants by reducing fees and in certain situations, eliminating fees. Mr. Boyadjian stated the applicants “can change anything you want on the application at any time, even after you finalize the permit.” This is not true. A violation of a regulation is basically a violation of law.

Further, he disagreed with limiting the permits issued by the city. On the contrary, it’s necessary to control cannabis licenses so as not to saturate specific districts or areas of Fresno. In summary, the application process is lengthy, but it has to be done right.

Daniel Renteria, Fresno

Homeless issue needs solving fast

I’m a high school teacher in Fresno. I’m currently on summer break, which should be a time to relax and recharge.

However, the homeless problem in Fresno is so obvious and sad that it’s difficult for me to do that. Recently I saw a man literally starving to death near Manchester Mall. I bought him a sandwich and offered to call the police non-emergency number. He declined. And I wondered, why Fresno elected officials are not doing a better job at helping the homeless population. Is the standard in Fresno to just let people die on the street?

I don’t see how it’s that hard to come up with solutions to this humanitarian crisis. I have ideas on how to help the homeless, why don’t they? The homeless and mentally ill cannot always find help on their own. They need programs that reach out to them. There is trash near many bus stops because the homeless have nowhere to go, so they leave their belongings and trash there.

Fresno residents should not have to see homeless people suffering from heat, hunger, and nowhere to sleep. And homeless people should not have to live like that!

Traci Sheppard, Fresno

With Delta variant, COVID shot needed

Without any surprise, the Delta variant of SARS COV-2 has surfaced in the Valley. And it finds fertile growth possibilities in the alarming number of unvaccinated people throughout the area.

A search by zipcode on July 2 of vaccination rates shows dramatic variability in vaccine uptake. Clovis (93619) — 64.8%, not stellar, but not bad. As two other examples, Tollhouse (93667), 30.1%, Prather (93651), 37.4%, completely inadequate, and a potential vat of virus.

Natural selection will ensure that the more transmissable and virulent variant will thrive in the large numbers of welcoming and hospitable hosts across the county. Meanwhile, masks are off, distancing is out, and it appears the population has declared victory over the virus. I think not.

Despite the exhortations of our public health officials and wise recommendations based on science, vaccine adherence looks to have hit a wall. As an immigrant, I always thought that Americans cared for their fellow humans, and looked to safeguard each other. At least they did in the past (see polio, whooping cough, etc.). Apparently not any more. We can and should do better. Depressing.

Paul Crosbie, Prather

Don’t let the authoritarians win

Joseph Biden may become the last democratically elected president in this country. Think about it. Voter suppression is well on its way in the manipulation of elections by a well entrenched undemocratic leaning minority. All you have to do is open your eyes to see it.

The Chinese and Russians don’t have to do anything to defeat us because we are doing it to ourselves. President Lincoln said “A house divided cannot stand.” Is this where we are? If we don’t wake up soon we will regret what we are now doing to ourselves, but it will be too late.

When I was born, the world was fighting to preserve democracy, in World War II. Toward the end of my life we must do the same. We must fight this evil with everything within our ability to do so. Once we lose our freedom, it is going to be hard to regain it. Don’t let the authoritarians win.

Gary Dashjian, Clovis

Who really gets to see the pope?

It’s quite surprising that the Vatican was annoyed when the pope was referred to as a liberal. The papal actions seem to differ. The pope just granted an audience to President Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. President Biden has acknowledged his pro-choice position.

On the other hand, the pope denied an audience to President Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. President Trump is pro-life.

The pope is observedly liberal in the choice of the company he keeps. A Vatican dichotomy, I’d say.